Esquina Nativa Center / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual

+ 24

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Store

Design Team: Kristell Guillen

City: Mérida

Country: Mexico

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Esquina Nativa rethinks the relationship between commercial architecture, landscape, and public space in the contemporary city. Located on the corner of the former Cholul nursery in Mérida, the project stems from a fundamental decision: to preserve the existing vegetation and build around it. Mature trees determine the layout, organize circulation, and establish the shaded conditions that define the experience of the complex.