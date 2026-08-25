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Esquina Nativa Center / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual

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Esquina Nativa Center / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual - Interior Photography, Wood, Concrete, ColumnEsquina Nativa Center / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual - Image 3 of 29Esquina Nativa Center / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Concrete, CourtyardEsquina Nativa Center / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual - Image 5 of 29Esquina Nativa Center / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual - More Images+ 24

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

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Mérida, Mexico
  • Category: Store
  • Design Team: Kristell Guillen
  • City: Mérida
  • Country: Mexico
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© Estudio Zeta

Text description provided by the architects. Esquina Nativa rethinks the relationship between commercial architecture, landscape, and public space in the contemporary city. Located on the corner of the former Cholul nursery in Mérida, the project stems from a fundamental decision: to preserve the existing vegetation and build around it. Mature trees determine the layout, organize circulation, and establish the shaded conditions that define the experience of the complex.

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Cite: "Esquina Nativa Center / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual" [Centro Esquina Nativa / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual ] 25 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183840/esquina-nativa-center-taco-taller-de-arquitectura-contextual> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Estudio Zeta

Esquina Nativa 社区中心 / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual

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