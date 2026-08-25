Gochang Hwang Yunseok Library / Hyunjoon Yoo + Partners

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Category: Library

Design Team: Aekyung Kwon, Eunsuk Noh, Hyoseok Yoon, Jayoung Moon, Jinhyup Sung, Jiyoung Jon, Suho Lee, Yunjin Choi

Structural Engineer: DHSC

Civil Engineer: SIWON E&C

M/E Engineer: HANA Consulting Engineers

Constructor: Shinwoo

City: Gochang-gun

Country: South Korea

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Text description provided by the architects. Thanks to the digital environment, we can now easily access knowledge and information anytime, anywhere. So what significance do public libraries have today? They act as a living room for everyone, a place where anyone can stay, relax, and create memories for free.