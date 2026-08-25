Gochang Hwang Yunseok Library / Hyunjoon Yoo + Partners

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Gochang-gun, South Korea
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Architects: Hyunjoon Yoo + Partners
- Area: 3814 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Kyung Roh
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Lead Architect: Hyunjoon Yoo
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- Category: Library
- Design Team: Aekyung Kwon, Eunsuk Noh, Hyoseok Yoon, Jayoung Moon, Jinhyup Sung, Jiyoung Jon, Suho Lee, Yunjin Choi
- Structural Engineer: DHSC
- Civil Engineer: SIWON E&C
- M/E Engineer: HANA Consulting Engineers
- Constructor: Shinwoo
- City: Gochang-gun
- Country: South Korea
Text description provided by the architects. Thanks to the digital environment, we can now easily access knowledge and information anytime, anywhere. So what significance do public libraries have today? They act as a living room for everyone, a place where anyone can stay, relax, and create memories for free.