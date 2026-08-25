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Gochang Hwang Yunseok Library / Hyunjoon Yoo + Partners

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Gochang Hwang Yunseok Library / Hyunjoon Yoo + Partners - Image 2 of 24Gochang Hwang Yunseok Library / Hyunjoon Yoo + Partners - Image 1 of 24Gochang Hwang Yunseok Library / Hyunjoon Yoo + Partners - Interior PhotographyGochang Hwang Yunseok Library / Hyunjoon Yoo + Partners - Interior Photography, WoodGochang Hwang Yunseok Library / Hyunjoon Yoo + Partners - More Images+ 19

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Library
Gochang-gun, South Korea
  • Architects: Hyunjoon Yoo + Partners
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3814
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Kyung Roh
  • Lead Architect: Hyunjoon Yoo
  • Category: Library
  • Design Team: Aekyung Kwon, Eunsuk Noh, Hyoseok Yoon, Jayoung Moon, Jinhyup Sung, Jiyoung Jon, Suho Lee, Yunjin Choi
  • Structural Engineer: DHSC
  • Civil Engineer: SIWON E&C
  • M/E Engineer: HANA Consulting Engineers
  • Constructor: Shinwoo
  • City: Gochang-gun
  • Country: South Korea
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Gochang Hwang Yunseok Library / Hyunjoon Yoo + Partners - Image 2 of 24
© Kyung Roh

Text description provided by the architects. Thanks to the digital environment, we can now easily access knowledge and information anytime, anywhere. So what significance do public libraries have today? They act as a living room for everyone, a place where anyone can stay, relax, and create memories for free.

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Hyunjoon Yoo + Partners
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WoodConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLibrarySouth Korea

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WoodConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLibrarySouth Korea
Cite: "Gochang Hwang Yunseok Library / Hyunjoon Yoo + Partners" 25 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183791/gochang-hwang-yunseok-library-hyunjoon-yoo-plus-partners> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Kyung Roh

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