KEBAG Enova - Waste to Energy Plant / Penzel Valier

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Industrial Architecture • Zuchwil, Switzerland Architects: Penzel Valier

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 44000 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Bruno Augsburger

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Sundesign photovoltaic engineering

Lead Architects: Johannes Süssbier

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Industrial Architecture

Lead Team: Christian Penzel, Friedrich Tellbüscher, Leonore Daum, Martin Valier

Project Management: TBF + Partner

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: AFRY Switzerland

City: Zuchwil

Country: Switzerland

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Text description provided by the architects. The spatial form of the building is shaped by two key design principles. First, rather than reinforcing the delivery and process bunkers - comprising both existing and new structures with ribs, extending them vertically, and continuing the new construction in the same manner as originally planned, we sought to avoid the resulting heterogeneity. Instead, our goal was to develop a cohesive and powerful overall form that seamlessly integrates the different infrastructural components.