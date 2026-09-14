KEBAG Enova - Waste to Energy Plant / Penzel Valier

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Zuchwil, Switzerland
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Architects: Penzel Valier
- Area: 44000 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Bruno Augsburger
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Manufacturers: Sundesign photovoltaic engineering
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Lead Architects: Johannes Süssbier
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- Category: Industrial Architecture
- Lead Team: Christian Penzel, Friedrich Tellbüscher, Leonore Daum, Martin Valier
- Project Management: TBF + Partner
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: AFRY Switzerland
- City: Zuchwil
- Country: Switzerland
Text description provided by the architects. The spatial form of the building is shaped by two key design principles. First, rather than reinforcing the delivery and process bunkers - comprising both existing and new structures with ribs, extending them vertically, and continuing the new construction in the same manner as originally planned, we sought to avoid the resulting heterogeneity. Instead, our goal was to develop a cohesive and powerful overall form that seamlessly integrates the different infrastructural components.