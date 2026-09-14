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KEBAG Enova - Waste to Energy Plant / Penzel Valier

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KEBAG Enova - Waste to Energy Plant / Penzel Valier - Interior PhotographyKEBAG Enova - Waste to Energy Plant / Penzel Valier - Interior Photography, ConcreteKEBAG Enova - Waste to Energy Plant / Penzel Valier - Image 4 of 12KEBAG Enova - Waste to Energy Plant / Penzel Valier - Image 5 of 12KEBAG Enova - Waste to Energy Plant / Penzel Valier - More Images+ 7

Curated by Nina Vuga

Industrial Architecture
Zuchwil, Switzerland
  • Architects: Penzel Valier
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  44000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Bruno Augsburger
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Sundesign photovoltaic engineering
  • Lead Architects: Johannes Süssbier
  • Lead Team: Christian Penzel, Friedrich Tellbüscher, Leonore Daum, Martin Valier
  • Project Management: TBF + Partner
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: AFRY Switzerland
  • City: Zuchwil
  • Country: Switzerland
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KEBAG Enova - Waste to Energy Plant / Penzel Valier - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Bruno Augsburger

Text description provided by the architects. The spatial form of the building is shaped by two key design principles. First, rather than reinforcing the delivery and process bunkers - comprising both existing and new structures with ribs, extending them vertically, and continuing the new construction in the same manner as originally planned, we sought to avoid the resulting heterogeneity. Instead, our goal was to develop a cohesive and powerful overall form that seamlessly integrates the different infrastructural components.

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Penzel Valier
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Materials

GlassSteelConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureSwitzerland

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GlassSteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureSwitzerland
Cite: "KEBAG Enova - Waste to Energy Plant / Penzel Valier" 14 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183744/kebag-enova-waste-to-energy-plant> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Bruno Augsburger

KEBAG Enova 垃圾发电厂

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