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Caloz Bramois House / R2A Architectes

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Caloz Bramois House / R2A Architectes - Interior Photography, Kitchen, ConcreteCaloz Bramois House / R2A Architectes - Image 3 of 22Caloz Bramois House / R2A Architectes - Image 4 of 22Caloz Bramois House / R2A Architectes - Interior Photography, Living RoomCaloz Bramois House / R2A Architectes - More Images+ 17

Curated by Nina Vuga

Houses, House Interiors
Sion, Switzerland
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Caloz Bramois House / R2A Architectes - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Dylan Perrenoud

Text description provided by the architects. In Bramois, on the outskirts of the city of Sion, this two-family home project challenges the typology of dual-unit housing that is currently widespread in low-density development zones. It contrasts the typology of the standardized, cubic block with an "open" structural system. By using a dense core to free up the periphery, the project explores two antithetical yet complementary ways of connecting to the ground: immersion and overhang.

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WoodSteelConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsSwitzerland

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WoodSteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsSwitzerland
Cite: "Caloz Bramois House / R2A Architectes" 26 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183727/caloz-bramois-house-r2a-architectes> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Dylan Perrenoud

Caloz Bramois 住宅 / R2A Architectes

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