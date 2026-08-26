Caloz Bramois House / R2A Architectes

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Sion, Switzerland
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Architects: R2A Architectes
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Photographs:Dylan Perrenoud
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- Category: Houses, House Interiors
- City: Sion
- Country: Switzerland
Text description provided by the architects. In Bramois, on the outskirts of the city of Sion, this two-family home project challenges the typology of dual-unit housing that is currently widespread in low-density development zones. It contrasts the typology of the standardized, cubic block with an "open" structural system. By using a dense core to free up the periphery, the project explores two antithetical yet complementary ways of connecting to the ground: immersion and overhang.