Country House in Boladala Village / ARC Architects

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Houses • Baladala, Uzbekistan Architects: ARC Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 580 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2026

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Category: Houses

Design Team: Anastasia Pyagay, Bekzod Mukhammadboev, Bobir Klichev, Rustam Shukurbekov, Uktambek Uktamov, Zilola Dusthojaeva

Interior Design Team: Bobir Klichev, Farrukh Shadmanov, Muhammadbilol Khaitboev

City: Baladala

Country: Uzbekistan

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Text description provided by the architects. The country house is located on the shore of the Charvak Reservoir, an artificial lake surrounded by mountains, approximately 80 km from Tashkent. The village of Boladala is one of the more remote settlements along the reservoir, largely untouched by tourism. The house is located on the edge of the village, with open views of the lake and surrounding mountains.