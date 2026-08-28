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Country House in Boladala Village / ARC Architects

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Country House in Boladala Village / ARC Architects - Image 2 of 44Country House in Boladala Village / ARC Architects - Exterior Photography, Wood, BeamCountry House in Boladala Village / ARC Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Wood, Lighting, Table, ChairCountry House in Boladala Village / ARC Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Chair, Table, BeamCountry House in Boladala Village / ARC Architects - More Images+ 39

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Houses
Baladala, Uzbekistan
  • Architects: ARC Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  580
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Anastasia Pyagay, Bekzod Mukhammadboev, Bobir Klichev, Rustam Shukurbekov, Uktambek Uktamov, Zilola Dusthojaeva
  • Interior Design Team: Bobir Klichev, Farrukh Shadmanov, Muhammadbilol Khaitboev
  • City: Baladala
  • Country: Uzbekistan
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Country House in Boladala Village / ARC Architects - Image 2 of 44
Courtesy of ARC Architects

Text description provided by the architects. The country house is located on the shore of the Charvak Reservoir, an artificial lake surrounded by mountains, approximately 80 km from Tashkent. The village of Boladala is one of the more remote settlements along the reservoir, largely untouched by tourism. The house is located on the edge of the village, with open views of the lake and surrounding mountains.

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Cite: "Country House in Boladala Village / ARC Architects" 28 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183707/country-house-in-boladala-village-arc-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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波拉达拉村乡村住宅 / ARC Architects

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