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Category: Museum, Exhibition Center, Sustainability

Owner: Monmouth University

Client: Bruce Springsteen Center for American Music

Cookfox Architects Team: Rick Cook, Founding Partner and Partner in Charge; Zach Craun, Associate Partner; Charlene Chai, Senior Associate, Interior; Remon Alberts, Senior Associate, Exterior; Dan Brammer; Miha Brezavšček; Darin Reynolds; Caroline Kraska; Jeffrey Shiozaki; Jacob Swaim

Bruce Springsteen Gallery Area: 4,226 SF

American Music Gallery Area: 2,200 SF

Temporary American Music Gallery Area: 2,200 SF

High: 30 ft

Wide: 74 ft

Long: 206 ft

Total Cost: $50 million

Mass Timber Engineering & Construction: Timberlab

Steel: Dissimilar Metal Design

Owner’s Project Manager: Pure Project Management

General Contractor : Torcon Inc.

Civil Engineer: Langan

Geotechnical Engineer: French & Parrello Associates

Landscape Architect: LaGuardia Design Group

Exhibition Designer: C&G

Signage Designer: C&G

Lighting Consultant: ONELux

Code Consultant: Design2147

Facade Consultant: DeSimone Consulting Engineering

Acoustic Consultant: Trinity Consultants

Security Consultant: Dagher Engineering

Theater Consultant: Harvey Marshall Berling Associates

Specification Consultant: Long Green Specs (LGS)

Accessibility Consultant: KMA Architecture + Accessibility

City: Long Branch

Country: United States

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Text description provided by the architects. The Bruce Springsteen Center for American Music is dedicated to telling the story of music in this country and celebrating Bruce Springsteen's contributions to that tradition. COOKFOX's design seeks to express those interwoven themes and their composite parts—song, poetry, the myth of the American dream—as cultural placemaking. The building's weathering steel façade references New Jersey's industrial legacy and the protagonists of Springsteen's music, and the mass timber structure creates authentic and welcoming interiors. Located at Monmouth University, the building balances the institution's programmatic needs as an exhibition, educational, and archival space with a design concept that is rooted in the uniquely American drama of Springsteen's music.