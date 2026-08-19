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Architects: COOKFOX
- Area: 30000 ft²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Alex Ferrec
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- Category: Museum, Exhibition Center, Sustainability
- Owner: Monmouth University
- Client: Bruce Springsteen Center for American Music
- Cookfox Architects Team: Rick Cook, Founding Partner and Partner in Charge; Zach Craun, Associate Partner; Charlene Chai, Senior Associate, Interior; Remon Alberts, Senior Associate, Exterior; Dan Brammer; Miha Brezavšček; Darin Reynolds; Caroline Kraska; Jeffrey Shiozaki; Jacob Swaim
- Bruce Springsteen Gallery Area: 4,226 SF
- American Music Gallery Area: 2,200 SF
- Temporary American Music Gallery Area: 2,200 SF
- High: 30 ft
- Wide: 74 ft
- Long: 206 ft
- Total Cost: $50 million
- Mass Timber Engineering & Construction: Timberlab
- Steel: Dissimilar Metal Design
- Owner’s Project Manager: Pure Project Management
- General Contractor : Torcon Inc.
- Civil Engineer: Langan
- Geotechnical Engineer: French & Parrello Associates
- Landscape Architect: LaGuardia Design Group
- Exhibition Designer: C&G
- Signage Designer: C&G
- Lighting Consultant: ONELux
- Code Consultant: Design2147
- Facade Consultant: DeSimone Consulting Engineering
- Acoustic Consultant: Trinity Consultants
- Security Consultant: Dagher Engineering
- Theater Consultant: Harvey Marshall Berling Associates
- Specification Consultant: Long Green Specs (LGS)
- Accessibility Consultant: KMA Architecture + Accessibility
- City: Long Branch
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. The Bruce Springsteen Center for American Music is dedicated to telling the story of music in this country and celebrating Bruce Springsteen's contributions to that tradition. COOKFOX's design seeks to express those interwoven themes and their composite parts—song, poetry, the myth of the American dream—as cultural placemaking. The building's weathering steel façade references New Jersey's industrial legacy and the protagonists of Springsteen's music, and the mass timber structure creates authentic and welcoming interiors. Located at Monmouth University, the building balances the institution's programmatic needs as an exhibition, educational, and archival space with a design concept that is rooted in the uniquely American drama of Springsteen's music.