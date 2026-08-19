House for Camping / Patchwork Architecture

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Awaroa, New Zealand
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Architects: Patchwork Architecture
- Year: 2025
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- Category: Houses
- Project Architect: Rory Wilson-Cartwright (SUPER OFFICE)
- Structural: Spencer Holmes
- Builder: Lovelock carpentry and building LTD
- City: Awaroa
- Country: New Zealand
Text description provided by the architects. Sited on the boundary of Abel Tasman National Park, this house sits a short distance from one of New Zealand's most celebrated coastlines, set within a regenerating beech-podocarp forest amongst mature kānuka.