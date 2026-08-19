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House for Camping / Patchwork Architecture

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House for Camping / Patchwork Architecture - Exterior Photography, WoodHouse for Camping / Patchwork Architecture - Exterior PhotographyHouse for Camping / Patchwork Architecture - Image 4 of 37House for Camping / Patchwork Architecture - Exterior Photography, ForestHouse for Camping / Patchwork Architecture - More Images+ 32

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Houses
Awaroa, New Zealand
  • Category: Houses
  • Project Architect: Rory Wilson-Cartwright (SUPER OFFICE)
  • Structural: Spencer Holmes
  • Builder: Lovelock carpentry and building LTD
  • City: Awaroa
  • Country: New Zealand
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House for Camping / Patchwork Architecture - Exterior Photography, Forest
Courtesy of Patchwork Architecture

Text description provided by the architects. Sited on the boundary of Abel Tasman National Park, this house sits a short distance from one of New Zealand's most celebrated coastlines, set within a regenerating beech-podocarp forest amongst mature kānuka.

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Patchwork Architecture
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WoodSteel

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesNew Zealand

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WoodSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesNew Zealand
Cite: "House for Camping / Patchwork Architecture" 19 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183518/house-for-camping-patchwork-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

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Courtesy of Patchwork Architecture

露营之家 / Patchwork Architecture

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