Portola Valley Home / Schwartz and Architecture

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Portola Valley, United States
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Architects: Schwartz and Architecture
- Area: 3365 ft²
- Year: 2021
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Photographs:Bruce Damonte
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Lead Architects: Wyatt Arnold
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Design Team: Wyatt Arnold, Laura Huylebroeck
- Architecture Offices: Schwartz and Architecture
- General Contractor: Portola Valley Builders
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Gregory Paul Wallace
- City: Portola Valley
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. To add a bit of surprise to what otherwise could be a standard ranch house façade, we wanted the updated 'face' of this home to feel as if it were suddenly coming alive and welcoming you as you approach.