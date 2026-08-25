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Portola Valley Home / Schwartz and Architecture

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Portola Valley Home / Schwartz and Architecture - Exterior PhotographyPortola Valley Home / Schwartz and Architecture - Image 3 of 13Portola Valley Home / Schwartz and Architecture - Interior Photography, Wood, ChairPortola Valley Home / Schwartz and Architecture - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Chair, Table, Countertop, Lighting, KitchenPortola Valley Home / Schwartz and Architecture - More Images+ 8

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Residential Architecture, Houses
Portola Valley, United States
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Portola Valley Home / Schwartz and Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Bruce Damonte

Text description provided by the architects. To add a bit of surprise to what otherwise could be a standard ranch house façade, we wanted the updated 'face' of this home to feel as if it were suddenly coming alive and welcoming you as you approach.

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Cite: "Portola Valley Home / Schwartz and Architecture" 25 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183498/portola-valley-home-schwartz-and-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Bruce Damonte

Portola Valley 住宅 / Schwartz and Architecture

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