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Woonhuis Heenvliet / Studio Brandvries

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Woonhuis Heenvliet / Studio Brandvries - Image 2 of 19Woonhuis Heenvliet / Studio Brandvries - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Kitchen, Table, Chair, CountertopWoonhuis Heenvliet / Studio Brandvries - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Lighting, Glass, ChairWoonhuis Heenvliet / Studio Brandvries - Interior Photography, Door, GlassWoonhuis Heenvliet / Studio Brandvries - More Images+ 14

Curated by Nina Vuga

Residential Architecture, Houses, Extension
Heenvliet, The Netherlands
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Woonhuis Heenvliet / Studio Brandvries - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Martijn Vonck Fotografie

Text description provided by the architects. Woonhuis Heenvliet is located on the edge of the historic village of Heenvliet. When the owners bought the plot, it had an existing house that was partly built on the footprint of a barn that had once been part of a historic ensemble.

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Studio Brandvries
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WoodGlass

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentExtensionThe Netherlands

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Cite: "Woonhuis Heenvliet / Studio Brandvries" 19 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183423/woonhuis-heenvliet-studio-brandvries> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Martijn Vonck Fotografie

Heenvliet 住宅 / Studio Brandvries

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