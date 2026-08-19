Woonhuis Heenvliet / Studio Brandvries

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Heenvliet, The Netherlands
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Architects: Studio Brandvries
- Area: 280 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Martijn Vonck Fotografie
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Lead Architects: Sander Brand, Tijs Niessen
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses, Extension
- General Contractor: KVG Huizen in Hout
- City: Heenvliet
- Country: The Netherlands
Text description provided by the architects. Woonhuis Heenvliet is located on the edge of the historic village of Heenvliet. When the owners bought the plot, it had an existing house that was partly built on the footprint of a barn that had once been part of a historic ensemble.