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Linha House / Ricardo Azevedo Arquitecto

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Linha House / Ricardo Azevedo Arquitecto - Interior Photography, Sofa, ChairLinha House / Ricardo Azevedo Arquitecto - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Chair, Table, GlassLinha House / Ricardo Azevedo Arquitecto - Exterior PhotographyLinha House / Ricardo Azevedo Arquitecto - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Table, Chair, LightingLinha House / Ricardo Azevedo Arquitecto - More Images+ 26

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Houses
Braga, Portugal
  • Architects: Ricardo Azevedo Arquitecto
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  6803 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ivo Tavares Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Tom Dixon, A-emotional light, ASM Taps, Arte Internacional, Dedar, Paulo Neves, Top Marmi
  • Category: Houses
  • Inspection: Fénix Engenharia Civil
  • Engineering: Fénix Engenharia Civil
  • Light Design: Ricardo Azevedo Arquitecto
  • Acoustic Design: Fénix Engenharia Civil
  • Fluids Engineering: Fénix Engenharia Civil
  • Thermal Engineering: Fénix Engenharia Civil
  • Visual Identity: Ricardo Azevedo Arquitecto
  • Illustrations: Ricardo Azevedo Arquitecto
  • Interior Design: A A R D é c o
  • City: Braga
  • Country: Portugal
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© Ivo Tavares Studio

Text description provided by the architects. The commission was clear: to design a singular dwelling, a future house and a true home. The plot itself, however, presented as an ordinary urban lot, regular and flat, without distinguishing features, facing a car-friendly street and set within a hybrid urban landscape, seemingly disordered and shifting depending on one’s point of view.

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Cite: "Linha House / Ricardo Azevedo Arquitecto" [Casa da Linha / Ricardo Azevedo Arquitecto] 17 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183398/linha-house-ricardo-azevedo-arquitecto> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Ivo Tavares Studio

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