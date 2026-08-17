Linha House / Ricardo Azevedo Arquitecto

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Category: Houses

Inspection: Fénix Engenharia Civil

Engineering: Fénix Engenharia Civil

Light Design: Ricardo Azevedo Arquitecto

Acoustic Design: Fénix Engenharia Civil

Fluids Engineering: Fénix Engenharia Civil

Thermal Engineering: Fénix Engenharia Civil

Visual Identity: Ricardo Azevedo Arquitecto

Illustrations: Ricardo Azevedo Arquitecto

Interior Design: A A R D é c o

City: Braga

Country: Portugal

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Text description provided by the architects. The commission was clear: to design a singular dwelling, a future house and a true home. The plot itself, however, presented as an ordinary urban lot, regular and flat, without distinguishing features, facing a car-friendly street and set within a hybrid urban landscape, seemingly disordered and shifting depending on one’s point of view.