Linha House / Ricardo Azevedo Arquitecto

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Architects: Ricardo Azevedo Arquitecto
- Area: 6803 ft²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Ivo Tavares Studio
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Manufacturers: Tom Dixon, A-emotional light, ASM Taps, Arte Internacional, Dedar, Paulo Neves, Top Marmi
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- Category: Houses
- Inspection: Fénix Engenharia Civil
- Engineering: Fénix Engenharia Civil
- Light Design: Ricardo Azevedo Arquitecto
- Acoustic Design: Fénix Engenharia Civil
- Fluids Engineering: Fénix Engenharia Civil
- Thermal Engineering: Fénix Engenharia Civil
- Visual Identity: Ricardo Azevedo Arquitecto
- Illustrations: Ricardo Azevedo Arquitecto
- Interior Design: A A R D é c o
- City: Braga
- Country: Portugal
Text description provided by the architects. The commission was clear: to design a singular dwelling, a future house and a true home. The plot itself, however, presented as an ordinary urban lot, regular and flat, without distinguishing features, facing a car-friendly street and set within a hybrid urban landscape, seemingly disordered and shifting depending on one’s point of view.