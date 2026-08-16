Refuge House / Elisa Porto Arquitetura

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Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Project Team: Beatriz Cardoso Possamai

City: Foz do Iguaçu

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. Located in Foz do Iguaçu, within the Atlantic Forest, the Refugio House was born from the search for balance between architecture, nature, and thermal comfort. In a region with a humid subtropical climate—characterized by high humidity year-round, hot summers, and mild winters—the main challenge was to integrate indoor and outdoor spaces without compromising the home's thermal performance. As a result, the residence opens inward toward the lot, wrapping around the garden to create a peaceful retreat.