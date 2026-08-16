Refuge House / Elisa Porto Arquitetura

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Foz do Iguaçu, Brazil
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Architects: Elisa Porto Arquitetura
- Area: 360 m²
- Year: 2023
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Photographs:Eduardo Macarios
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Lead Architects: Elisa de Melo Porto Gamba
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Project Team: Beatriz Cardoso Possamai
- City: Foz do Iguaçu
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Located in Foz do Iguaçu, within the Atlantic Forest, the Refugio House was born from the search for balance between architecture, nature, and thermal comfort. In a region with a humid subtropical climate—characterized by high humidity year-round, hot summers, and mild winters—the main challenge was to integrate indoor and outdoor spaces without compromising the home's thermal performance. As a result, the residence opens inward toward the lot, wrapping around the garden to create a peaceful retreat.