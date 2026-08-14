Livraria da Vila Artes / ARCHITECTS OFFICE

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Text description provided by the architects. Livraria da Vila Artes is born from a precise gesture within a space that, at first glance, condenses. In just 40 square meters, the project emerges from an investigation into how architecture can intensify the presence of the book, positioning itself as a pause in the mall's dynamic—a point of deceleration where the time of experience takes precedence over the time of circulation.