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Livraria da Vila Artes / ARCHITECTS OFFICE

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Livraria da Vila Artes / ARCHITECTS OFFICE - Exterior Photography, ShelvingLivraria da Vila Artes / ARCHITECTS OFFICE - Exterior Photography, ShelvingLivraria da Vila Artes / ARCHITECTS OFFICE - Exterior Photography, ShelvingLivraria da Vila Artes / ARCHITECTS OFFICE - Exterior Photography, ShelvingLivraria da Vila Artes / ARCHITECTS OFFICE - More Images+ 15

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Commercial Architecture, Store
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: ARCHITECTS OFFICE
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  40
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Felco
  • Lead Architect: Greg Bousquet
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© Felco

Text description provided by the architects. Livraria da Vila Artes is born from a precise gesture within a space that, at first glance, condenses. In just 40 square meters, the project emerges from an investigation into how architecture can intensify the presence of the book, positioning itself as a pause in the mall's dynamic—a point of deceleration where the time of experience takes precedence over the time of circulation.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreBrazil
Cite: "Livraria da Vila Artes / ARCHITECTS OFFICE" [Livraria da Vila Artes / ARCHITECTS OFFICE] 14 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183392/livraria-da-vila-artes-architects-office> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Felco

Livraria da Vila Artes / ARCHITECTS OFFICE

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