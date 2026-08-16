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Paso Nara / Instituto Superior de Arquitectura y Diseño

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Paso Nara / Instituto Superior de Arquitectura y Diseño - Exterior PhotographyPaso Nara / Instituto Superior de Arquitectura y Diseño - Exterior PhotographyPaso Nara / Instituto Superior de Arquitectura y Diseño - Image 4 of 25Paso Nara / Instituto Superior de Arquitectura y Diseño - Interior Photography, FacadePaso Nara / Instituto Superior de Arquitectura y Diseño - More Images+ 20

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Temporary Installations
Chihuahua, Mexico
  • Leadership Team: Alexis Pereda Chánez
  • Design Team: Francisco Granulllo de la Rocha, Abril Ávila Hernández, Alan Meléndez Peña, Alejandro Gardea Arana, Leonardo Cervantes Unzueta, Magdalena Sapién Martínez, Loreta Toledo López, Ana Guzmán Cabello, Ximena Rodríguez Soto, Luis Meneses Piña, Karla Mendoza Alvídrez, Jimena Cárdenas Torres, Mariana Jiménez Gutiérrez, Sebastián Acosta Rangel, Rogelio Ramos Licón, Natalia Cárdenas Heras, Fernanda Quezada Cherlín, Salma Rivas González, Héctor del Castillo Gómez, Edgar Gallegos Araiza, Gabriela Prieto Chávez, Luis Moreno Nevárez, Emilio Beltrán Hernández
  • City: Chihuahua
  • Country: Mexico
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Paso Nara / Instituto Superior de Arquitectura y Diseño - Exterior Photography
© Santiago Ruiz Sandoval

Text description provided by the architects. During the summer of 2026, the Instituto Superior de Arquitectura y Diseño (ISAD) hosted a new edition of the Taller del Desierto (Desert Workshop), an intensive academic exercise that for over a decade has brought together students from various design disciplines to develop and build 1:1 scale interventions in the urban context of Chihuahua. Over four weeks, the workshop links design, material experimentation, and fabrication to take a proposal from its initial concept to its final construction.

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Cite: "Paso Nara / Instituto Superior de Arquitectura y Diseño" [Paso Nara / Instituto Superior de Arquitectura y Diseño] 16 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183381/paso-nara-instituto-superior-de-arquitectura-y-diseno> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Alexis Pereda Chánez

Paso Nara / Instituto Superior de Arquitectura y Diseño

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