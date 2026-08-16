Paso Nara / Instituto Superior de Arquitectura y Diseño

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Category: Temporary Installations

Leadership Team: Alexis Pereda Chánez

Design Team: Francisco Granulllo de la Rocha, Abril Ávila Hernández, Alan Meléndez Peña, Alejandro Gardea Arana, Leonardo Cervantes Unzueta, Magdalena Sapién Martínez, Loreta Toledo López, Ana Guzmán Cabello, Ximena Rodríguez Soto, Luis Meneses Piña, Karla Mendoza Alvídrez, Jimena Cárdenas Torres, Mariana Jiménez Gutiérrez, Sebastián Acosta Rangel, Rogelio Ramos Licón, Natalia Cárdenas Heras, Fernanda Quezada Cherlín, Salma Rivas González, Héctor del Castillo Gómez, Edgar Gallegos Araiza, Gabriela Prieto Chávez, Luis Moreno Nevárez, Emilio Beltrán Hernández

City: Chihuahua

Country: Mexico

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Text description provided by the architects. During the summer of 2026, the Instituto Superior de Arquitectura y Diseño (ISAD) hosted a new edition of the Taller del Desierto (Desert Workshop), an intensive academic exercise that for over a decade has brought together students from various design disciplines to develop and build 1:1 scale interventions in the urban context of Chihuahua. Over four weeks, the workshop links design, material experimentation, and fabrication to take a proposal from its initial concept to its final construction.