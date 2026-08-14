In Campo, Solo Exhibition by Hick Duarte / Clube

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Category: Hospitality Architecture, Temporary Installations

Coordination: Gabriel Biselli

Project Team: Zoe Caminada

Technical Team: Capucine Evelin, Romero Ratti

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Denis Joelsons

General Construction: Zang

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. The exhibition design for "Em Campo" is structured around five main elements: the floor, the wall, the pillars, the grid, and the audiovisual equipment integrated with the furniture.