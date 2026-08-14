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In Campo, Solo Exhibition by Hick Duarte / Clube

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In Campo, Solo Exhibition by Hick Duarte / Clube - Exterior Photography, GlassIn Campo, Solo Exhibition by Hick Duarte / Clube - Interior PhotographyIn Campo, Solo Exhibition by Hick Duarte / Clube - Interior Photography, ConcreteIn Campo, Solo Exhibition by Hick Duarte / Clube - Interior PhotographyIn Campo, Solo Exhibition by Hick Duarte / Clube - More Images+ 28

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Hospitality Architecture, Temporary Installations
Brazil
  • Architects: Clube
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  100
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Marina Lima
  • Lead Architect: Gabriel Biselli
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In Campo, Solo Exhibition by Hick Duarte / Clube - Interior Photography
© Marina Lima

Text description provided by the architects. The exhibition design for "Em Campo" is structured around five main elements: the floor, the wall, the pillars, the grid, and the audiovisual equipment integrated with the furniture.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureCultural ArchitectureTemporary installationsBrazil
Cite: "In Campo, Solo Exhibition by Hick Duarte / Clube" [Em Campo, Exposição Individual de Hick Duarte / Clube] 14 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183343/in-campo-solo-exhibition-by-hick-duarte-clube> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Marina Lima

在场（Em Campo），Hick Duarte 个人展览 / Clube

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