In Campo, Solo Exhibition by Hick Duarte / Clube

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Architects: Clube
- Area: 100 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Marina Lima
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Lead Architect: Gabriel Biselli
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- Category: Hospitality Architecture, Temporary Installations
- Coordination: Gabriel Biselli
- Project Team: Zoe Caminada
- Technical Team: Capucine Evelin, Romero Ratti
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Denis Joelsons
- General Construction: Zang
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. The exhibition design for "Em Campo" is structured around five main elements: the floor, the wall, the pillars, the grid, and the audiovisual equipment integrated with the furniture.