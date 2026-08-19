Private house in La Claye / atelier iso architectes

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Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in the village of La Claye, on a 300 m² corner plot that had long remained vacant, forming a gap within the existing urban fabric. Formerly attached to the neighboring property, the site once contained a vegetable garden and a chicken coop. Bounded by traditional stone walls, it forms part of a built landscape characterized by a succession of gables and local stone walls, which contribute strongly to the identity of the village.