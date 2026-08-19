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Private house in La Claye / atelier iso architectes

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Curated by Nina Vuga

Residential Architecture, Houses
La Bretonnière-la-Claye, France
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Private house in La Claye / atelier iso architectes - Exterior Photography
© Charles Bouchaïb

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in the village of La Claye, on a 300 m² corner plot that had long remained vacant, forming a gap within the existing urban fabric. Formerly attached to the neighboring property, the site once contained a vegetable garden and a chicken coop. Bounded by traditional stone walls, it forms part of a built landscape characterized by a succession of gables and local stone walls, which contribute strongly to the identity of the village.

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Cite: "Private house in La Claye / atelier iso architectes" 19 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183312/private-house-in-la-claye-atelier-iso-architectes> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Charles Bouchaïb

La Claye 私人住宅 / atelier iso architectes

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