Private house in La Claye / atelier iso architectes

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La Bretonnière-la-Claye, France
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Architects: atelier iso architectes
- Area: 79 m²
- Year: 2023
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Photographs:Charles Bouchaïb
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- City: La Bretonnière-la-Claye
- Country: France
Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in the village of La Claye, on a 300 m² corner plot that had long remained vacant, forming a gap within the existing urban fabric. Formerly attached to the neighboring property, the site once contained a vegetable garden and a chicken coop. Bounded by traditional stone walls, it forms part of a built landscape characterized by a succession of gables and local stone walls, which contribute strongly to the identity of the village.