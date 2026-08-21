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JUVO – resting area and viewpoint in Southwestern Norway / ATSITE

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JUVO – resting area and viewpoint in Southwestern Norway / ATSITE - Image 2 of 18JUVO – resting area and viewpoint in Southwestern Norway / ATSITE - Image 3 of 18JUVO – resting area and viewpoint in Southwestern Norway / ATSITE - Exterior PhotographyJUVO – resting area and viewpoint in Southwestern Norway / ATSITE - Exterior Photography, Wood, Bench, ForestJUVO – resting area and viewpoint in Southwestern Norway / ATSITE - More Images+ 13

Curated by Nina Vuga

Installations & Structures, Landscape Architecture
Norway
  • Architects: ATSITE
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Frid-Jorunn Stabell, Statens Vegvesen
  • Lead Architects: Anne Truelsen Schultz, Imke Wojanowski, Pia Rosshaug Gjermo
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JUVO – resting area and viewpoint in Southwestern Norway / ATSITE - Image 2 of 18
© Frid-Jorunn Stabell, Statens Vegvesen

Text description provided by the architects. Brattlandsdalen is a dramatic, narrow, and deep gorge along Norway's National Road number 13, shaped by steep mountainsides and the constant force of water. The gorge holds rare geological formations, including glacial potholes, and represents an important chapter in the history of Norwegian roadmaking. The historical pathway, defined by stone posts, steel railing, and the historic Kvelven Tunnel, once served both local travelers and early tourists.

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Cite: "JUVO – resting area and viewpoint in Southwestern Norway / ATSITE" 21 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183273/juvo-resting-area-and-viewpoint-in-southwestern-norway-atsite> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Frid-Jorunn Stabell, Statens Vegvesen

JUVO – 挪威西南部休息区与观景台 / ATSITE

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