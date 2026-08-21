JUVO – resting area and viewpoint in Southwestern Norway / ATSITE

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Architects: ATSITE
- Area: 1000 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Frid-Jorunn Stabell, Statens Vegvesen
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Lead Architects: Anne Truelsen Schultz, Imke Wojanowski, Pia Rosshaug Gjermo
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- Category: Installations & Structures, Landscape Architecture
- Lead Team: Scenic Routes (Statens vegvesen/Nasjonale turistveger)
- Technical Team: Bollinger+Grohmann
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Agder Områdesikring
- Country: Norway
Text description provided by the architects. Brattlandsdalen is a dramatic, narrow, and deep gorge along Norway's National Road number 13, shaped by steep mountainsides and the constant force of water. The gorge holds rare geological formations, including glacial potholes, and represents an important chapter in the history of Norwegian roadmaking. The historical pathway, defined by stone posts, steel railing, and the historic Kvelven Tunnel, once served both local travelers and early tourists.