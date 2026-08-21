JUVO – resting area and viewpoint in Southwestern Norway / ATSITE

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Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Installations & Structures, Landscape Architecture

Lead Team: Scenic Routes (Statens vegvesen/Nasjonale turistveger)

Technical Team: Bollinger+Grohmann

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Agder Områdesikring

Country: Norway

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Text description provided by the architects. Brattlandsdalen is a dramatic, narrow, and deep gorge along Norway's National Road number 13, shaped by steep mountainsides and the constant force of water. The gorge holds rare geological formations, including glacial potholes, and represents an important chapter in the history of Norwegian roadmaking. The historical pathway, defined by stone posts, steel railing, and the historic Kvelven Tunnel, once served both local travelers and early tourists.