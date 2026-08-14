The Tale of Bricks House / Earthscape Studio

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A Mock-up That Became a Home – For an architecture practice, a mock-up is often a means of testing an idea before it is translated into a larger project. It is an opportunity to work at full scale, examine materials and construction techniques, understand their limitations, and accept the possibility of failure as part of the process. Such experiments demand considerable investment in time, labour, material, and energy. Once the research is complete, however, the mock-up is often left behind—its purpose fulfilled, but its physical existence rendered temporary.