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Headquarters "MANZ Bel Étage" / Podrecca Architects

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Headquarters "MANZ Bel Étage" / Podrecca Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, ShelvingHeadquarters "MANZ Bel Étage" / Podrecca Architects - Interior PhotographyHeadquarters "MANZ Bel Étage" / Podrecca Architects - Interior Photography, ShelvingHeadquarters "MANZ Bel Étage" / Podrecca Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, GlassHeadquarters MANZ Bel Étage / Podrecca Architects - More Images+ 7

Curated by Nina Vuga

Commercial Architecture, Interior Design, Offices Interiors
Austria
  • Architects: Podrecca Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  160
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Miran Kambič
  • Lead Architects: Boris Podrecca, Ivan Akerman
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Headquarters "MANZ Bel Étage" / Podrecca Architects - Interior Photography, Shelving, Wood, Lighting, Glass
© Miran Kambič

"MANZ Bel Étage" is the renovation of a renowned legal publisher's headquarters with original designs by Adolf Loos in Vienna's historic first district.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureInterior DesignOffices InteriorsAustria
Cite: "Headquarters "MANZ Bel Étage" / Podrecca Architects" 15 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183235/headquarters-manz-bel-etage-podrecca-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Miran Kambič

“MANZ Bel Étage”总部 / Podrecca Architects

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