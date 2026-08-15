Headquarters "MANZ Bel Étage" / Podrecca Architects

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Architects: Podrecca Architects
- Area: 160 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Miran Kambič
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Lead Architects: Boris Podrecca, Ivan Akerman
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- Category: Commercial Architecture, Interior Design, Offices Interiors
- Lead Team: Christian Radics
- Interior Design: Josef Göbel
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Bollinger + Grohmann
- Country: Austria
"MANZ Bel Étage" is the renovation of a renowned legal publisher's headquarters with original designs by Adolf Loos in Vienna's historic first district.