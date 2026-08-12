Apartment Matisse / Gurgel D’Alfonso Arquitetura

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Architects: Gurgel D’Alfonso Arquitetura
- Area: 360 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Arthur Duarte
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Manufacturers: Reynaers Aluminium, +55 Design, Aalvo Gallery , Dpot, Monofloor, Sollos - Jader Almeida
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Lead Architects: Rogério Gurgel, Caio D’Alfonso
- Category: Residential Architecture, Renovation
- City: Moema
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Apartamento Matisse translates a particular way of living into architecture: connected, attentive, and sensitive to the passage of time. Located in Moema, a leafy neighborhood in São Paulo’s south zone, the 360-square-meter apartment, built in the 1990s, underwent a complete renovation led by the creative duo Caio D'Alfonso and Rogério Gurgel of Gurgel D'Alfonso Arquitetura. The intervention updates the spatial language of a layout originally characterized by sharp angles, split levels, and heavy compartmentalization, converting these complexities into fluidity, light, and integrated living.