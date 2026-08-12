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Apartment Matisse / Gurgel D’Alfonso Arquitetura

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Apartment Matisse / Gurgel D’Alfonso Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room, WoodApartment Matisse / Gurgel D’Alfonso Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, Lighting, ChairApartment Matisse / Gurgel D’Alfonso Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, Chair, Lighting, GlassApartment Matisse / Gurgel D’Alfonso Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair, TableApartment Matisse / Gurgel D’Alfonso Arquitetura - More Images+ 21

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Residential Architecture, Renovation
Moema, Brazil
  • Architects: Gurgel D’Alfonso Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  360
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Arthur Duarte
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Reynaers Aluminium, +55 Design, Aalvo Gallery , Dpot, Monofloor, Sollos - Jader Almeida
  • Lead Architects: Rogério Gurgel, Caio D’Alfonso
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Apartment Matisse / Gurgel D’Alfonso Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, Lighting, Chair
© Arthur Duarte

Text description provided by the architects. Apartamento Matisse translates a particular way of living into architecture: connected, attentive, and sensitive to the passage of time. Located in Moema, a leafy neighborhood in São Paulo’s south zone, the 360-square-meter apartment, built in the 1990s, underwent a complete renovation led by the creative duo Caio D'Alfonso and Rogério Gurgel of Gurgel D'Alfonso Arquitetura. The intervention updates the spatial language of a layout originally characterized by sharp angles, split levels, and heavy compartmentalization, converting these complexities into fluidity, light, and integrated living.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureRefurbishmentRenovationBrazil
Cite: "Apartment Matisse / Gurgel D’Alfonso Arquitetura" [Apartamento Matisse / Gurgel D’Alfonso Arquitetura] 12 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183215/apartment-matisse-gurgel-dalfonso-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Arthur Duarte

Matisse 公寓 / Gurgel D’Alfonso Arquitetura

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