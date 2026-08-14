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Holiday House in Rågeleje / Jesper Kusk Arkitekter

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Holiday House in Rågeleje / Jesper Kusk Arkitekter - Exterior Photography, WoodHoliday House in Rågeleje / Jesper Kusk Arkitekter - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamHoliday House in Rågeleje / Jesper Kusk Arkitekter - Interior Photography, WoodHoliday House in Rågeleje / Jesper Kusk Arkitekter - Interior Photography, Wood, Deck, BeamHoliday House in Rågeleje / Jesper Kusk Arkitekter - More Images+ 18

Curated by Nina Vuga

Residential Architecture, Houses
Denmark
  • Architects: Jesper Kusk Arkitekter
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  158
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Hampus Berndtson
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Krone Vinduer A/S, Madsen Vinduer, Marokk, Multiform, Vola
  • Lead Architects: Jesper Kusk
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Holiday House in Rågeleje / Jesper Kusk Arkitekter - Image 7 of 23
© Hampus Berndtson

Text description provided by the architects. The holiday house is situated on an elevated site in Rågeleje, overlooking the Kattegat Sea. The narrow plot extends from south to north, reaching the public beach.

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Wood

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesDenmark

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WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesDenmark
Cite: "Holiday House in Rågeleje / Jesper Kusk Arkitekter" 14 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183164/holiday-house-in-rageleje-jesper-kusk-arkitekter> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Hampus Berndtson

Rågeleje 度假屋 / Jesper Kusk Arkitekter

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