Holiday House in Rågeleje / Jesper Kusk Arkitekter

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Residential Architecture, Houses • Denmark Architects: Jesper Kusk Arkitekter

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 158 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2026

Photographs Photographs: Hampus Berndtson

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Krone Vinduer A/S , Madsen Vinduer , Marokk , Multiform , Vola

Lead Architects: Jesper Kusk

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Text description provided by the architects. The holiday house is situated on an elevated site in Rågeleje, overlooking the Kattegat Sea. The narrow plot extends from south to north, reaching the public beach.