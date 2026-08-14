Holiday House in Rågeleje / Jesper Kusk Arkitekter

-
Architects: Jesper Kusk Arkitekter
- Area: 158 m²
- Year: 2026
-
Photographs:Hampus Berndtson
-
Manufacturers: Krone Vinduer A/S, Madsen Vinduer, Marokk, Multiform, Vola
-
Lead Architects: Jesper Kusk
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Design Team: Jesper Kusk
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Øllgaard Rådgivende Ingeniører
- Landscape Architecture: LoBe Landskab
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Lightscapes (Iben Winther Orton)
- General Contractor: Børge Nielsen
- Country: Denmark
Text description provided by the architects. The holiday house is situated on an elevated site in Rågeleje, overlooking the Kattegat Sea. The narrow plot extends from south to north, reaching the public beach.