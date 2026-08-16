Community Canteen No. 11, Aranya Qinhuangdao / Verse Design

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Qinhuangdao, China
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Architects: Verse Design
- Area: 1000 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Haha Lu, Arch-Exist
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Manufacturers: CSG HOLDING
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Lead Architects: Leon Dai, He Xiaojian
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- Category: Restaurants & Bars
- Architecture Leader Designer & Team: Leon Dai, He Xiaojian, Xu Chenyu ,Yan Xiaowei , Zhou Jiachong ,Liu Bin
- Construction Documentation: Dalian Architectural Design & Research Institute Co., Ltd.
- Curtain Wall Design: BRM Facade Technology
- Curtain Wall Construction Team: Qinghuangdao Qinbo Curtain Wall Decoration Engineering Co., Ltd.
- Lighting Design: TUNGSTEN Studio
- Interior Design: Zhang Sanqiao, Dong Haopeng,Zhou Yitong
- City: Qinhuangdao
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. Canteen No. 11 is located at the eastern edge of Aranya North Shore Art Bay in Qinhuangdao. Surrounded by apartments, ground-floor retail, a children's water park, and community streets, the project occupies a fragmented urban edge. Rather than functioning as a standalone facility, it introduces a bright and welcoming public space, transforming a transitional corner into a place for gathering, interaction, and everyday community life.