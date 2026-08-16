Community Canteen No. 11, Aranya Qinhuangdao / Verse Design

+ 21

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Restaurants & Bars

Architecture Leader Designer & Team: Leon Dai, He Xiaojian, Xu Chenyu ,Yan Xiaowei , Zhou Jiachong ,Liu Bin

Construction Documentation: Dalian Architectural Design & Research Institute Co., Ltd.

Curtain Wall Design: BRM Facade Technology

Curtain Wall Construction Team: Qinghuangdao Qinbo Curtain Wall Decoration Engineering Co., Ltd.

Lighting Design: TUNGSTEN Studio

Interior Design: Zhang Sanqiao, Dong Haopeng,Zhou Yitong

City: Qinhuangdao

Country: China

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Canteen No. 11 is located at the eastern edge of Aranya North Shore Art Bay in Qinhuangdao. Surrounded by apartments, ground-floor retail, a children's water park, and community streets, the project occupies a fragmented urban edge. Rather than functioning as a standalone facility, it introduces a bright and welcoming public space, transforming a transitional corner into a place for gathering, interaction, and everyday community life.