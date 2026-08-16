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Community Canteen No. 11, Aranya Qinhuangdao / Verse Design

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Community Canteen No. 11, Aranya Qinhuangdao / Verse Design - Exterior PhotographyCommunity Canteen No. 11, Aranya Qinhuangdao / Verse Design - Exterior Photography, Wood, ChairCommunity Canteen No. 11, Aranya Qinhuangdao / Verse Design - Interior Photography, Dining roomCommunity Canteen No. 11, Aranya Qinhuangdao / Verse Design - Interior Photography, Lighting, Glass, Chair, BeamCommunity Canteen No. 11, Aranya Qinhuangdao / Verse Design - More Images+ 21

Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang

Restaurants & Bars
Qinhuangdao, China
  • Architects: Verse Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Haha Lu, Arch-Exist
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  CSG HOLDING
  • Lead Architects: Leon Dai, He Xiaojian
  • Architecture Leader Designer & Team: Leon Dai, He Xiaojian, Xu Chenyu ,Yan Xiaowei , Zhou Jiachong ,Liu Bin
  • Construction Documentation: Dalian Architectural Design & Research Institute Co., Ltd.
  • Curtain Wall Design: BRM Facade Technology
  • Curtain Wall Construction Team: Qinghuangdao Qinbo Curtain Wall Decoration Engineering Co., Ltd.
  • Lighting Design: TUNGSTEN Studio
  • Interior Design: Zhang Sanqiao, Dong Haopeng,Zhou Yitong
  • City: Qinhuangdao
  • Country: China
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Text description provided by the architects. Canteen No. 11 is located at the eastern edge of Aranya North Shore Art Bay in Qinhuangdao. Surrounded by apartments, ground-floor retail, a children's water park, and community streets, the project occupies a fragmented urban edge. Rather than functioning as a standalone facility, it introduces a bright and welcoming public space, transforming a transitional corner into a place for gathering, interaction, and everyday community life.

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Cite: "Community Canteen No. 11, Aranya Qinhuangdao / Verse Design" 16 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183159/community-canteen-no-11-aranya-qinhuangdao-verse-design> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Haha Lu

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