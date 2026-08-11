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Water Stories / AR-AR Martínez Arquitectura y Paisaje

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Water Stories / AR-AR Martínez Arquitectura y Paisaje - Image 2 of 18Water Stories / AR-AR Martínez Arquitectura y Paisaje - Interior Photography, WoodWater Stories / AR-AR Martínez Arquitectura y Paisaje - Exterior PhotographyWater Stories / AR-AR Martínez Arquitectura y Paisaje - Interior PhotographyWater Stories / AR-AR Martínez Arquitectura y Paisaje - More Images+ 13

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Landscape Architecture
Soledad, Colombia
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Water Stories / AR-AR Martínez Arquitectura y Paisaje - Image 2 of 18
© Teodoro Posada

Text description provided by the architects. Through a landscape project that includes a pair of contemplation shelters, Campano Frío is an initiative to reforest and restore an area of cloud forest. Located in a rural zone of the municipality of Villamaría, Caldas, along the Condor Route (Ruta del Cóndor), the site sits within the Río Claro sub-basin and the Río Chinchiná basin. The property was previously used for cattle grazing, which led to the clearing of the native forest to make way for invasive pasture grass.

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Cite: "Water Stories / AR-AR Martínez Arquitectura y Paisaje" [Cuentos de agua / AR-AR Martínez Arquitectura y Paisaje] 11 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183136/water-stories-ar-ar-martinez-arquitectura-y-paisaje> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Teodoro Posada

水之故事（Cuentos de agua） / AR-AR Martínez Arquitectura y Paisaje

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