Water Stories / AR-AR Martínez Arquitectura y Paisaje

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Text description provided by the architects. Through a landscape project that includes a pair of contemplation shelters, Campano Frío is an initiative to reforest and restore an area of cloud forest. Located in a rural zone of the municipality of Villamaría, Caldas, along the Condor Route (Ruta del Cóndor), the site sits within the Río Claro sub-basin and the Río Chinchiná basin. The property was previously used for cattle grazing, which led to the clearing of the native forest to make way for invasive pasture grass.