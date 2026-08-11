Water Stories / AR-AR Martínez Arquitectura y Paisaje

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Soledad, Colombia
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Architects: AR-AR Martínez Arquitectura y Paisaje
- Area: 162 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Teodoro Posada
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Lead Architect: Carlos Alberto Martínez Valencia
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- Category: Landscape Architecture
- Design Team: MEC Arquitectura - Manuela Eble Cárdenas, Fiallo Atelier - Jesús Alfonso Fiallo Arango
- City: Soledad
- Country: Colombia
Text description provided by the architects. Through a landscape project that includes a pair of contemplation shelters, Campano Frío is an initiative to reforest and restore an area of cloud forest. Located in a rural zone of the municipality of Villamaría, Caldas, along the Condor Route (Ruta del Cóndor), the site sits within the Río Claro sub-basin and the Río Chinchiná basin. The property was previously used for cattle grazing, which led to the clearing of the native forest to make way for invasive pasture grass.