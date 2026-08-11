Txai Bungalow / TETRO Arquitetura

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Itacaré, Brazil
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Architects: TETRO Arquitetura
- Area: 770 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Lupércio Fotografia
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Manufacturers: Todeschini, Demuner, Hunter Douglas, Live Fitness, Matrix Marble & Stone
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Lead Architects: Carlos Maia, Débora Mendes e Igor Macedo
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Project Team: Bianca Carvalho, Bruno Bontempo, Bruna Maciel, Sabrina Freitas, Luisa Lage, Manuela Moss, Saulo Saraiva
- General Construction: Bicalho&Trevisan
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Calculo concreto
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: CA Engenharia
- Engineering & Consulting > Facilities: CA Engenharia
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Mingroni
- Interior Design: David Bastos
- Landscaping: Orsini
- City: Itacaré
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Located in Itacaré, on the southern coast of Bahia, Bungalow Txai occupies a high slope facing the sea. From the site, the view opens nearly 180 degrees over the ocean, rising above the existing palm and coconut trees. Secluded in the midst of nature, the house is organized around a direct relationship with the topography, vegetation, and climate.