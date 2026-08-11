Txai Bungalow / TETRO Arquitetura

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Residential Architecture, Houses • Itacaré, Brazil Architects: TETRO Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 770 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Lupércio Fotografia

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Todeschini Demuner , Hunter Douglas , Live Fitness , Matrix Marble & Stone Manufacturers:

Lead Architects: Carlos Maia, Débora Mendes e Igor Macedo

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Project Team: Bianca Carvalho, Bruno Bontempo, Bruna Maciel, Sabrina Freitas, Luisa Lage, Manuela Moss, Saulo Saraiva

General Construction: Bicalho&Trevisan

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Calculo concreto

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: CA Engenharia

Engineering & Consulting > Facilities: CA Engenharia

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Mingroni

Interior Design: David Bastos

Landscaping: Orsini

City: Itacaré

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. Located in Itacaré, on the southern coast of Bahia, Bungalow Txai occupies a high slope facing the sea. From the site, the view opens nearly 180 degrees over the ocean, rising above the existing palm and coconut trees. Secluded in the midst of nature, the house is organized around a direct relationship with the topography, vegetation, and climate.