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Txai Bungalow / TETRO Arquitetura

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Txai Bungalow / TETRO Arquitetura - Image 2 of 21Txai Bungalow / TETRO Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, CoastTxai Bungalow / TETRO Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Wood, Chair, CoastTxai Bungalow / TETRO Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, Chair, DeckTxai Bungalow / TETRO Arquitetura - More Images+ 16

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Residential Architecture, Houses
Itacaré, Brazil
  • Architects: TETRO Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  770
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Lupércio Fotografia
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Todeschini, Demuner, Hunter Douglas, Live Fitness, Matrix Marble & Stone
  • Lead Architects: Carlos Maia, Débora Mendes e Igor Macedo
  • Project Team: Bianca Carvalho, Bruno Bontempo, Bruna Maciel, Sabrina Freitas, Luisa Lage, Manuela Moss, Saulo Saraiva
  • General Construction: Bicalho&Trevisan
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Calculo concreto
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: CA Engenharia
  • Engineering & Consulting > Facilities: CA Engenharia
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Mingroni
  • Interior Design: David Bastos
  • Landscaping: Orsini
  • City: Itacaré
  • Country: Brazil
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Txai Bungalow / TETRO Arquitetura - Image 2 of 21
© Lupércio Fotografia

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Itacaré, on the southern coast of Bahia, Bungalow Txai occupies a high slope facing the sea. From the site, the view opens nearly 180 degrees over the ocean, rising above the existing palm and coconut trees. Secluded in the midst of nature, the house is organized around a direct relationship with the topography, vegetation, and climate.

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Cite: "Txai Bungalow / TETRO Arquitetura" [Bangalô Txai / TETRO Arquitetura] 11 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183121/txai-bungalow-tetro-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Lupércio Fotografia

Txai 独栋度假屋 / TETRO Arquitetura

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