TP-LINK LXD Building / KPF

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Category: Offices, Office Buildings

Lead Team: Marianne Kwok, John Winkler, Forth Bagley, Bernard Chang, Florence Chan, Shane Dai

Design Team: Daniel Akinsulire, Pedro Camara, Erica Cho, Carlos Cerezo Davila, Chris Jordano, David Ling, Chuqi Liu, Xiang Liu, Joe Pang, Penn Peng, Anna Pietrzak, Dongbai Song, Karyee Tam, Chao Wei

City: Shenzhen

Country: China

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Text description provided by the architects. The TP-LINK LXD project redefines circulation as habitable ground, a one-kilometer continuous landscape that lifts the ground plane and wraps it around three buildings, transforming movement into shared social and ecological space.