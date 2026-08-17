TP-LINK LXD Building / KPF

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Shenzhen, China
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Architects: KPF
- Area: 124600 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:StudioSZ Photo, Justin Szeremeta
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Lead Architects: Marianne Kwok
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- Category: Offices, Office Buildings
- Lead Team: Marianne Kwok, John Winkler, Forth Bagley, Bernard Chang, Florence Chan, Shane Dai
- Design Team: Daniel Akinsulire, Pedro Camara, Erica Cho, Carlos Cerezo Davila, Chris Jordano, David Ling, Chuqi Liu, Xiang Liu, Joe Pang, Penn Peng, Anna Pietrzak, Dongbai Song, Karyee Tam, Chao Wei
- City: Shenzhen
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. The TP-LINK LXD project redefines circulation as habitable ground, a one-kilometer continuous landscape that lifts the ground plane and wraps it around three buildings, transforming movement into shared social and ecological space.