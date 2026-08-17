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TP-LINK LXD Building / KPF

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TP-LINK LXD Building / KPF - Interior Photography, GlassTP-LINK LXD Building / KPF - Interior Photography, Glass, BalconyTP-LINK LXD Building / KPF - Image 4 of 26TP-LINK LXD Building / KPF - Exterior PhotographyTP-LINK LXD Building / KPF - More Images+ 21

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Offices, Office Buildings
Shenzhen, China
  • Lead Team: Marianne Kwok, John Winkler, Forth Bagley, Bernard Chang, Florence Chan, Shane Dai
  • Design Team: Daniel Akinsulire, Pedro Camara, Erica Cho, Carlos Cerezo Davila, Chris Jordano, David Ling, Chuqi Liu, Xiang Liu, Joe Pang, Penn Peng, Anna Pietrzak, Dongbai Song, Karyee Tam, Chao Wei
  • City: Shenzhen
  • Country: China
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TP-LINK LXD Building / KPF - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© StudioSZ Photo, Justin Szeremeta

Text description provided by the architects. The TP-LINK LXD project redefines circulation as habitable ground, a one-kilometer continuous landscape that lifts the ground plane and wraps it around three buildings, transforming movement into shared social and ecological space.

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Cite: "TP-LINK LXD Building / KPF" 17 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183106/tp-link-lxd-kpf> ISSN 0719-8884

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© StudioSZ Photo, Justin Szeremeta

TP-LINK 联洲大厦 / KPF

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