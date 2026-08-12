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House WoQuanShanFang / Yinyuan Studio

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House WoQuanShanFang / Yinyuan Studio - Exterior PhotographyHouse WoQuanShanFang / Yinyuan Studio - Image 3 of 53House WoQuanShanFang / Yinyuan Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, BrickHouse WoQuanShanFang / Yinyuan Studio - Image 5 of 53House WoQuanShanFang / Yinyuan Studio - More Images+ 48

Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang

Hotels
Anyang, China
  • Category: Hotels
  • Schematic Design: Duan Jingna, Kang Yuxin, Wang Honggen
  • Architecture Group: Zhang Jinhai, Zhang Jiajia
  • Structural Design: Wen Zhijie
  • Electrical Engineering: Sun Saijie
  • Water Supply & Drainage Design Team: Fu Zhiyu
  • Hvac Design Team: Yang Silong
  • Interior & Landscape Detailed Design: Kang Yuxin
  • Clients: Guo Family
  • City: Anyang
  • Country: China
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House WoQuanShanFang / Yinyuan Studio - Exterior Photography
© Yumeng Zhu

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Gailouquan Village, Shibanyan Town, Linzhou City, Henan Province, WoQuanShanFang is a boutique homestay with a total construction area of 1,395.2 square meters and a four-storey layout, accommodating 11 guest rooms. Rooted in the topographical characteristics of the Taihang Mountain site, the project takes full advantage of local site conditions and adopts the cave space as its core prototype, creating a rooted dwelling environment that balances tranquil private retreats and immersive public wandering experiences.

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Cite: "House WoQuanShanFang / Yinyuan Studio" 12 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1182505/house-woquanshanfang-yinyuan-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Yumeng Zhu

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