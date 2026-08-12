House WoQuanShanFang / Yinyuan Studio

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Category: Hotels

Schematic Design: Duan Jingna, Kang Yuxin, Wang Honggen

Architecture Group: Zhang Jinhai, Zhang Jiajia

Structural Design: Wen Zhijie

Electrical Engineering: Sun Saijie

Water Supply & Drainage Design Team: Fu Zhiyu

Hvac Design Team: Yang Silong

Interior & Landscape Detailed Design: Kang Yuxin

Clients: Guo Family

City: Anyang

Country: China

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Text description provided by the architects. Located in Gailouquan Village, Shibanyan Town, Linzhou City, Henan Province, WoQuanShanFang is a boutique homestay with a total construction area of 1,395.2 square meters and a four-storey layout, accommodating 11 guest rooms. Rooted in the topographical characteristics of the Taihang Mountain site, the project takes full advantage of local site conditions and adopts the cave space as its core prototype, creating a rooted dwelling environment that balances tranquil private retreats and immersive public wandering experiences.