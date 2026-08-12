House WoQuanShanFang / Yinyuan Studio

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Architects: Yinyuan Studio
- Area: 1395 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Yumeng Zhu
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Lead Architect: Wang Baozhen
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- Category: Hotels
- Schematic Design: Duan Jingna, Kang Yuxin, Wang Honggen
- Architecture Group: Zhang Jinhai, Zhang Jiajia
- Structural Design: Wen Zhijie
- Electrical Engineering: Sun Saijie
- Water Supply & Drainage Design Team: Fu Zhiyu
- Hvac Design Team: Yang Silong
- Interior & Landscape Detailed Design: Kang Yuxin
- Clients: Guo Family
- City: Anyang
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. Located in Gailouquan Village, Shibanyan Town, Linzhou City, Henan Province, WoQuanShanFang is a boutique homestay with a total construction area of 1,395.2 square meters and a four-storey layout, accommodating 11 guest rooms. Rooted in the topographical characteristics of the Taihang Mountain site, the project takes full advantage of local site conditions and adopts the cave space as its core prototype, creating a rooted dwelling environment that balances tranquil private retreats and immersive public wandering experiences.