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House Over the Hills / Diogo Aguiar Studio

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House Over the Hills / Diogo Aguiar Studio - Exterior PhotographyHouse Over the Hills / Diogo Aguiar Studio - Exterior PhotographyHouse Over the Hills / Diogo Aguiar Studio - Image 4 of 26House Over the Hills / Diogo Aguiar Studio - Exterior PhotographyHouse Over the Hills / Diogo Aguiar Studio - More Images+ 21

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Houses
Aguiar de Sousa, Portugal
  • Category: Houses
  • Lead Team: Diogo Aguiar, Daniel Mudrák
  • Design Team: Adrian Lopéz, Carolina Fiúza, Christos Gyftopoulos
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: PENREA / Rui Nuno Salgueiro
  • General Contractor: Grupo Grandys, Somaia
  • City: Aguiar de Sousa
  • Country: Portugal
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House Over the Hills / Diogo Aguiar Studio - Exterior Photography
© © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. The House Over The Hills is a single-family dwelling built in the Serras do Porto. It is a modular timber construction facing southwest and seeking to emulate the mountains that are visible in the distance, through a game of geometrical composition involving identical volumes with inclined planes that slope in different directions. The architectural program, which was initially established in a three bedroom house comprised of five modules, also includes three more independent modules with direct access from the exterior, aiming for programmatic flexibility over time.

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Diogo Aguiar Studio
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Cite: "House Over the Hills / Diogo Aguiar Studio" 11 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1182436/house-over-the-hills-diogo-aguiar-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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© © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

丘陵之上的住宅 / Diogo Aguiar Studio

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