House Over the Hills / Diogo Aguiar Studio

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Category: Houses

Lead Team: Diogo Aguiar, Daniel Mudrák

Design Team: Adrian Lopéz, Carolina Fiúza, Christos Gyftopoulos

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: PENREA / Rui Nuno Salgueiro

General Contractor: Grupo Grandys, Somaia

City: Aguiar de Sousa

Country: Portugal

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Text description provided by the architects. The House Over The Hills is a single-family dwelling built in the Serras do Porto. It is a modular timber construction facing southwest and seeking to emulate the mountains that are visible in the distance, through a game of geometrical composition involving identical volumes with inclined planes that slope in different directions. The architectural program, which was initially established in a three bedroom house comprised of five modules, also includes three more independent modules with direct access from the exterior, aiming for programmatic flexibility over time.