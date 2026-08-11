House Over the Hills / Diogo Aguiar Studio

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Architects: Diogo Aguiar Studio
- Area: 200 m²
- Year: 2023
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Photographs:© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
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Lead Architects: Diogo Aguiar
Text description provided by the architects. The House Over The Hills is a single-family dwelling built in the Serras do Porto. It is a modular timber construction facing southwest and seeking to emulate the mountains that are visible in the distance, through a game of geometrical composition involving identical volumes with inclined planes that slope in different directions. The architectural program, which was initially established in a three bedroom house comprised of five modules, also includes three more independent modules with direct access from the exterior, aiming for programmatic flexibility over time.