TCC DAKA Renewable Resource Recycling Center (RRRC) / KPF

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Category: Mixed Use Architecture, Energy Plant

Lead Team: Bruce Fisher, Bob Graustein, Richard Nemeth, Sean Roche

Design Team: Max Leclerc, Ted Kim, Zhencheng Cui

Architecture Offices: Trinity Architects & Planners

Engineering & Consulting > Other: JMH + Design, Hong Jun Tai Co., Ltd, PKD Engineering, Fu-Tai Engineering Co. Ltd.

Interior Design: OMOMO Co., Ltd

Landscape Architecture: Frameless Landscape Architects

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Concept Lighting Design Consultants

Country: Taiwan

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Text description provided by the architects. The TCC DAKA RRRC radically reimagines the role of industrial architecture in society. By wrapping a high-efficiency waste recovery facility in a sensitively designed nature and cultural center, the project demonstrates that industry can be transparent, beautiful, and genuinely beneficial addressing the realities of local waste disposal while educating the public about sustainable futures.