TCC DAKA Renewable Resource Recycling Center (RRRC) / KPF

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Architects: KPF
- Area: 6500 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:StudioSZ Photo / Justin Szeremeta
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Lead Architects: Bruce Fisher, Bob Graustein
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- Category: Mixed Use Architecture, Energy Plant
- Lead Team: Bruce Fisher, Bob Graustein, Richard Nemeth, Sean Roche
- Design Team: Max Leclerc, Ted Kim, Zhencheng Cui
- Architecture Offices: Trinity Architects & Planners
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: JMH + Design, Hong Jun Tai Co., Ltd, PKD Engineering, Fu-Tai Engineering Co. Ltd.
- Interior Design: OMOMO Co., Ltd
- Landscape Architecture: Frameless Landscape Architects
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Concept Lighting Design Consultants
- Country: Taiwan
Text description provided by the architects. The TCC DAKA RRRC radically reimagines the role of industrial architecture in society. By wrapping a high-efficiency waste recovery facility in a sensitively designed nature and cultural center, the project demonstrates that industry can be transparent, beautiful, and genuinely beneficial addressing the realities of local waste disposal while educating the public about sustainable futures.