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TCC DAKA Renewable Resource Recycling Center (RRRC) / KPF

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TCC DAKA Renewable Resource Recycling Center (RRRC) / KPF - Exterior PhotographyTCC DAKA Renewable Resource Recycling Center (RRRC) / KPF - Image 3 of 35TCC DAKA Renewable Resource Recycling Center (RRRC) / KPF - Exterior PhotographyTCC DAKA Renewable Resource Recycling Center (RRRC) / KPF - Image 5 of 35TCC DAKA Renewable Resource Recycling Center (RRRC) / KPF - More Images+ 30

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Mixed Use Architecture, Energy Plant
Taiwan
  • Architects: KPF
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  6500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:StudioSZ Photo / Justin Szeremeta
  • Lead Architects: Bruce Fisher, Bob Graustein
  • Lead Team: Bruce Fisher, Bob Graustein, Richard Nemeth, Sean Roche
  • Design Team: Max Leclerc, Ted Kim, Zhencheng Cui
  • Architecture Offices: Trinity Architects & Planners
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: JMH + Design, Hong Jun Tai Co., Ltd, PKD Engineering, Fu-Tai Engineering Co. Ltd.
  • Interior Design: OMOMO Co., Ltd
  • Landscape Architecture: Frameless Landscape Architects
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Concept Lighting Design Consultants
  • Country: Taiwan
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TCC DAKA Renewable Resource Recycling Center (RRRC) / KPF - Exterior Photography
© StudioSZ Photo / Justin Szeremeta

Text description provided by the architects. The TCC DAKA RRRC radically reimagines the role of industrial architecture in society. By wrapping a high-efficiency waste recovery facility in a sensitively designed nature and cultural center, the project demonstrates that industry can be transparent, beautiful, and genuinely beneficial addressing the realities of local waste disposal while educating the public about sustainable futures.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureIndustrial ArchitectureEnergy PlantTaiwan
Cite: "TCC DAKA Renewable Resource Recycling Center (RRRC) / KPF" 11 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1182433/tcc-daka-renewable-resource-recycling-center-rrrc-kpf> ISSN 0719-8884

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© StudioSZ Photo / Justin Szeremeta

台泥 DAKA 再生资源回收中心（RRRC） / KPF

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