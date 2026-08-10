Patrimonium Headquarters / Gustavo Penna Arquiteto e Associados

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Architects: Gustavo Penna Arquiteto e Associados
- Area: 1884 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Jomar Bragança
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Lead Architects: Gustavo Penna
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- Category: Offices, Office Buildings
- Design Team: Norberto Bambozzi; Laura Penna; Alice Leite Flores; Fernanda Tolentino; Letícia Carneiro; Oded Stahl; Henrique Neves; Raquel de Resende; Eduardo Magalhães; Júlia Lins; Ada Penna; Larissa Freire; Lucas Moreira; Sávio Nogueira
- General Contractor: Hausen
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. In a new part of Lagoa da Prata, Minas Gerais, the headquarters of Patrimonium occupies a corner and meets the horizon. Completed in 2024, the 1,883.72 m² building welcomes a team of approximately 200 people. Its vertical presence accompanies the city's growth and gives a face to an urban centre beginning to take shape.