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Patrimonium Headquarters / Gustavo Penna Arquiteto e Associados

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Patrimonium Headquarters / Gustavo Penna Arquiteto e Associados - Exterior PhotographyPatrimonium Headquarters / Gustavo Penna Arquiteto e Associados - Exterior PhotographyPatrimonium Headquarters / Gustavo Penna Arquiteto e Associados - Image 4 of 23Patrimonium Headquarters / Gustavo Penna Arquiteto e Associados - Exterior PhotographyPatrimonium Headquarters / Gustavo Penna Arquiteto e Associados - More Images+ 18

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Offices, Office Buildings
Brazil
  • Design Team: Norberto Bambozzi; Laura Penna; Alice Leite Flores; Fernanda Tolentino; Letícia Carneiro; Oded Stahl; Henrique Neves; Raquel de Resende; Eduardo Magalhães; Júlia Lins; Ada Penna; Larissa Freire; Lucas Moreira; Sávio Nogueira
  • General Contractor: Hausen
  • Country: Brazil
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Patrimonium Headquarters / Gustavo Penna Arquiteto e Associados - Exterior Photography
© Jomar Bragança

Text description provided by the architects. In a new part of Lagoa da Prata, Minas Gerais, the headquarters of Patrimonium occupies a corner and meets the horizon. Completed in 2024, the 1,883.72 m² building welcomes a team of approximately 200 people. Its vertical presence accompanies the city's growth and gives a face to an urban centre beginning to take shape.

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Cite: "Patrimonium Headquarters / Gustavo Penna Arquiteto e Associados" 10 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1182428/patrimonium-headquarters-gustavo-penna-arquiteto-e-associados> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Jomar Bragança

Patrimonium 总部 / Gustavo Penna Arquiteto e Associados

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