Patrimonium Headquarters / Gustavo Penna Arquiteto e Associados

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Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Offices, Office Buildings

Design Team: Norberto Bambozzi; Laura Penna; Alice Leite Flores; Fernanda Tolentino; Letícia Carneiro; Oded Stahl; Henrique Neves; Raquel de Resende; Eduardo Magalhães; Júlia Lins; Ada Penna; Larissa Freire; Lucas Moreira; Sávio Nogueira

General Contractor: Hausen

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. In a new part of Lagoa da Prata, Minas Gerais, the headquarters of Patrimonium occupies a corner and meets the horizon. Completed in 2024, the 1,883.72 m² building welcomes a team of approximately 200 people. Its vertical presence accompanies the city's growth and gives a face to an urban centre beginning to take shape.