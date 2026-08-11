National Archives of Sweden / Tengbom

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Category: Public Architecture, Office Buildings

Design Team: Pontus Eriksson, Eyvind Bergström, Charles Davis, Stefan Samuelsson, Lottie Hedlund, Mattias Rappne, Karin Forssberg, Weizhou Peng, Martin Christiansen, Jane Wennerlund Olsson, Kristofer Eklund, Xin Li, Anneli Hirsch Nordenadler, Stefan Lara Torres, Linn Sjöberg, Pascaline Salzedo Joubert, Johan Brännström, Khalid Majeed, Anton Rosenberg, Kristina Jonasson, Mårten Tovle, Johanna Garheden, Lisa Westergren, Evdokia Karamitzia, Per Vestergaard, Jenny Söderling, Pia Englund, Thomas Erlandsson, Hannah Marschall, Elise Jonsson

Architecture Offices: “The Containers” by Salad Hilowle

General Contractor: PEAB

Client: Specialfastigheter

City: Härnösand

Country: Sweden

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