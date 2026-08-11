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National Archives of Sweden / Tengbom

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National Archives of Sweden / Tengbom - Exterior PhotographyNational Archives of Sweden / Tengbom - Image 3 of 23National Archives of Sweden / Tengbom - Image 4 of 23National Archives of Sweden / Tengbom - Interior Photography, Kitchen, WoodNational Archives of Sweden / Tengbom - More Images+ 18

Curated by Nina Vuga

Public Architecture, Office Buildings
Härnösand, Sweden
  • Architects: Tengbom
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  35000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Felix Gerlach
  • Lead Architects: Pontus Eriksson
  • Design Team: Pontus Eriksson, Eyvind Bergström, Charles Davis, Stefan Samuelsson, Lottie Hedlund, Mattias Rappne, Karin Forssberg, Weizhou Peng, Martin Christiansen, Jane Wennerlund Olsson, Kristofer Eklund, Xin Li, Anneli Hirsch Nordenadler, Stefan Lara Torres, Linn Sjöberg, Pascaline Salzedo Joubert, Johan Brännström, Khalid Majeed, Anton Rosenberg, Kristina Jonasson, Mårten Tovle, Johanna Garheden, Lisa Westergren, Evdokia Karamitzia, Per Vestergaard, Jenny Söderling, Pia Englund, Thomas Erlandsson, Hannah Marschall, Elise Jonsson
  • Architecture Offices: “The Containers” by Salad Hilowle
  • General Contractor: PEAB
  • Client: Specialfastigheter
  • City: Härnösand
  • Country: Sweden
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National Archives of Sweden / Tengbom - Image 4 of 23
© Felix Gerlach

Text description provided by the architects. The Swedish National Archives is one of Sweden's oldest government agencies, entrusted with preserving archival material from the state administration. Safeguarding information and making it publicly accessible are central to its mission and form an essential part of an open and democratic society.

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Tengbom
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WoodGlassStone

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Cite: "National Archives of Sweden / Tengbom" 11 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1182379/national-archives-of-sweden-tengbom> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Felix Gerlach

瑞典国家档案馆 / Tengbom

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