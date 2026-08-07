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Coral Barn Alvorada House / Nildo José Arquitetos

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Coral Barn Alvorada House / Nildo José Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, ChairCoral Barn Alvorada House / Nildo José Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, Wood, LightingCoral Barn Alvorada House / Nildo José Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Closet, Wood, Lighting, Shelving, Chair, GlassCoral Barn Alvorada House / Nildo José Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, Wood, Lighting, ChairCoral Barn Alvorada House / Nildo José Arquitetos - More Images+ 29

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Residential Architecture, Residential Interiors
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: Nildo José Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  213
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Denilson Machado / Estúdio MCA
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Dpot, Etel Design , Olho Interni, Silvestre Vidros , Taciela Gomes, Trousseau
  • Lead Architect: Nildo José
  • Coordination: Nildo José
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Coral, Atelier Carlos Motta, Casa Mineira, Basile Marcenaria, Breton, Construflama, Deca, Donatelli, Giovanna Polloni (GPO), Granos, HTA Móveis, Jocal Estofados, JRJ Tecidos, Madeira Bonita, Piatã Norte, R2 Decorações, Sandra Telles, Sólida Mármores, Vitrine
  • Engineering & Consulting > Services: Aldi Flosi, Lepri Cerâmicas, Evviva São Paulo
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Bertolucci, Light Design, Lumini, Estúdio Carlos Fortes
  • Landscaping: Leticia Bononi Paisagismo
  • General Construction: Tella Engenharia
  • Engineering & Consulting > Installations: Evolveer
  • City: São Paulo
  • Country: Brazil
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Coral Barn Alvorada House / Nildo José Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Chair
© Denilson Machado / Estúdio MCA

Text description provided by the architects. Coral, the official paint and sponsor of CASACOR São Paulo, alongside Nildo José and NJ+ Arquitetura, in their seventh participation in the event, presents Casa Coral Celeiro Alvorada, a tribute to Brazil's countryside heritage. The name of the space stems from the idea of "celar" (to seal or keep safe), guarding what matters, and also from Parque da Água Branca itself, which has its origins linked to agriculture and agribusiness and is celebrating 30 years since its landmark designation. Connected to this history and reinforced by this edition's theme, "Mind and Heart," Coral continues the narrative that began last year, in a project that addresses the relationship between memory, affection, and permanence. The architecture, interior design, and landscaping exhibition will run from June 2 to August 9 at Parque da Água Branca in São Paulo.

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Cite: "Coral Barn Alvorada House / Nildo José Arquitetos" [Casa Coral Celeiro Alvorada / Nildo José Arquitetos] 07 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1182346/coral-barn-alvorada-house-nildo-jose-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Denilson Machado / Estúdio MCA

Alvorada 谷仓珊瑚之家 / Nildo José Arquitetos

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