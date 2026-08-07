Coral Barn Alvorada House / Nildo José Arquitetos

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Category: Residential Architecture, Residential Interiors

Coordination: Nildo José

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Coral, Atelier Carlos Motta, Casa Mineira, Basile Marcenaria, Breton, Construflama, Deca, Donatelli, Giovanna Polloni (GPO), Granos, HTA Móveis, Jocal Estofados, JRJ Tecidos, Madeira Bonita, Piatã Norte, R2 Decorações, Sandra Telles, Sólida Mármores, Vitrine

Engineering & Consulting > Services: Aldi Flosi, Lepri Cerâmicas, Evviva São Paulo

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Bertolucci, Light Design, Lumini, Estúdio Carlos Fortes

Landscaping: Leticia Bononi Paisagismo

General Construction: Tella Engenharia

Engineering & Consulting > Installations: Evolveer

City: São Paulo

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. Coral, the official paint and sponsor of CASACOR São Paulo, alongside Nildo José and NJ+ Arquitetura, in their seventh participation in the event, presents Casa Coral Celeiro Alvorada, a tribute to Brazil's countryside heritage. The name of the space stems from the idea of "celar" (to seal or keep safe), guarding what matters, and also from Parque da Água Branca itself, which has its origins linked to agriculture and agribusiness and is celebrating 30 years since its landmark designation. Connected to this history and reinforced by this edition's theme, "Mind and Heart," Coral continues the narrative that began last year, in a project that addresses the relationship between memory, affection, and permanence. The architecture, interior design, and landscaping exhibition will run from June 2 to August 9 at Parque da Água Branca in São Paulo.