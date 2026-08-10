HAIN Vineyard Facilities / undjurekbrüggen + AFEA

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Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Installations & Structures, Sustainability

Lead Team: Christian Cotting, Hannes Herbst, Emily Schlatter, Jakob Wolters, Jurek Brüggen

Architecture Offices: AFEA

City: Werder

Country: Germany

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Text description provided by the architects. HAIN is located at the foot of a vineyard, adjacent to a biodiverse landscape along the River Havel. Designed as storage and production facilities for the vineyard, these buildings go beyond simply protecting the environment—they actively contribute to the regeneration of the climate, natural ecosystems, and the built environment.