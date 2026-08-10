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HAIN Vineyard Facilities / undjurekbrüggen + AFEA

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HAIN Vineyard Facilities / undjurekbrüggen + AFEA - Exterior Photography, WoodHAIN Vineyard Facilities / undjurekbrüggen + AFEA - Exterior Photography, WoodHAIN Vineyard Facilities / undjurekbrüggen + AFEA - Image 4 of 32HAIN Vineyard Facilities / undjurekbrüggen + AFEA - Image 5 of 32HAIN Vineyard Facilities / undjurekbrüggen + AFEA - More Images+ 27

Curated by Nina Vuga

Installations & Structures, Sustainability
Werder, Germany
  • Architects: AFEA, undjurekbrüggen
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  33
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Hannes Heitmüller
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Belwerk Kollektiv
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HAIN Vineyard Facilities / undjurekbrüggen + AFEA - Exterior Photography, Wood, Garden
© Hannes Heitmüller

Text description provided by the architects. HAIN is located at the foot of a vineyard, adjacent to a biodiverse landscape along the River Havel. Designed as storage and production facilities for the vineyard, these buildings go beyond simply protecting the environment—they actively contribute to the regeneration of the climate, natural ecosystems, and the built environment.

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undjurekbrüggen
Office
AFEA
Office

Materials

WoodStonePlastic

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureSustainabilityGermany

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WoodStonePlasticProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureSustainabilityGermany
Cite: "HAIN Vineyard Facilities / undjurekbrüggen + AFEA" 10 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1182338/hain-vineyard-facilities-undjurekbruggen-plus-afea> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Hannes Heitmüller

HAIN 葡萄园设施 / undjurekbrüggen + AFEA

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