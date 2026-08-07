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Weekend House in Krámy / Anna Koukolová architekti

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Weekend House in Krámy / Anna Koukolová architekti - Image 2 of 33Weekend House in Krámy / Anna Koukolová architekti - Interior Photography, GlassWeekend House in Krámy / Anna Koukolová architekti - Image 4 of 33Weekend House in Krámy / Anna Koukolová architekti - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Table, ChairWeekend House in Krámy / Anna Koukolová architekti - More Images+ 28

Curated by Nina Vuga

Residential Architecture, Houses, Residential Interiors
Nové Dvory, Czechia
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© Alex Shoots Buildings

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the Czech village of Krámy, near the Brdy Highlands, a weekend house designed by Anna Koukolová architekti has been built on a sloping site bordered by a grove and a stream. Clad in charred spruce, the timber house is based on a simple structural system, honest materials, and a carefully considered layout that makes its modest floor area feel unexpectedly spacious. While the house turns away from the neighboring buildings, its glazing and framed views maintain a continuous visual connection with the surrounding landscape.

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Anna Koukolová architekti
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WoodGlassConcrete

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Cite: "Weekend House in Krámy / Anna Koukolová architekti" 07 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1182245/weekend-house-in-kramy-anna-koukolova-architekti> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Alex Shoots Buildings

Krámy 周末住宅 / Anna Koukolová architekti

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