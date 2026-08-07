Weekend House in Krámy / Anna Koukolová architekti

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Nové Dvory, Czechia
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Architects: Anna Koukolová architekti
- Area: 123 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Alex Shoots Buildings
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Lead Architects: Anna Koukolová, Marcela Koukolová
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses, Residential Interiors
- City: Nové Dvory
- Country: Czechia
Text description provided by the architects. Located in the Czech village of Krámy, near the Brdy Highlands, a weekend house designed by Anna Koukolová architekti has been built on a sloping site bordered by a grove and a stream. Clad in charred spruce, the timber house is based on a simple structural system, honest materials, and a carefully considered layout that makes its modest floor area feel unexpectedly spacious. While the house turns away from the neighboring buildings, its glazing and framed views maintain a continuous visual connection with the surrounding landscape.