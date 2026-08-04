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Casa Tertulia / Marcela Carranza Arquitectura

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Casa Tertulia / Marcela Carranza Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Deck, BalconyCasa Tertulia / Marcela Carranza Arquitectura - Image 3 of 23Casa Tertulia / Marcela Carranza Arquitectura - Image 4 of 23Casa Tertulia / Marcela Carranza Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Sofa, ChairCasa Tertulia / Marcela Carranza Arquitectura - More Images+ 18

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

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San Mateo, Costa Rica
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Casa Tertulia / Marcela Carranza Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Deck, Balcony
© Andres Garcia Lachner

Text description provided by the architects. Casa en el Aire is a single-family home located in San Mateo de Alajuela, Costa Rica, on a steeply sloping site with dominant landscape views. Its primary strategy is to address housing through minimal intrusion: rather than resting heavily on the ground, the house is elevated on stilts to reduce earthwork, allow ecological continuity beneath the structure, maintain natural runoff, and prevent flooding, making a complex site habitable without sacrificing accessibility or comfort for its elderly owners.

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Cite: "Casa Tertulia / Marcela Carranza Arquitectura" [Casa Tertulia / Marcela Carranza Arquitectura] 04 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1182176/casa-tertulia-marcela-carranza-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Andres Garcia Lachner

Casa Tertulia / Marcela Carranza Arquitectura

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