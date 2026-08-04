Casa Tertulia / Marcela Carranza Arquitectura

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San Mateo, Costa Rica
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Architects: Marcela Carranza Arquitectura
- Area: 268 m²
- Year: 2023
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Photographs:Andres Garcia lachner
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Lead Architect: Marcela Carranza Vargas
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- Category: Houses
- Technical Team: Juan Carlos Sotela, Jorge Cordero
- City: San Mateo
- Country: Costa Rica
Text description provided by the architects. Casa en el Aire is a single-family home located in San Mateo de Alajuela, Costa Rica, on a steeply sloping site with dominant landscape views. Its primary strategy is to address housing through minimal intrusion: rather than resting heavily on the ground, the house is elevated on stilts to reduce earthwork, allow ecological continuity beneath the structure, maintain natural runoff, and prevent flooding, making a complex site habitable without sacrificing accessibility or comfort for its elderly owners.