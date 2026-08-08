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Shin Nakano Residence / Ryuichi Sasaki + Sasaki Architecture

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Shin Nakano Residence / Ryuichi Sasaki + Sasaki Architecture - Exterior Photography, ConcreteShin Nakano Residence / Ryuichi Sasaki + Sasaki Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, GlassShin Nakano Residence / Ryuichi Sasaki + Sasaki Architecture - Image 4 of 25Shin Nakano Residence / Ryuichi Sasaki + Sasaki Architecture - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Lighting, BedShin Nakano Residence / Ryuichi Sasaki + Sasaki Architecture - More Images+ 20

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Apartments
Tokyo, Japan
  • Category: Apartments
  • Design Team: Yuriko Ogura, Anna Osawa
  • Structural Engineer / Civil Engineer: Tatsumi Terado Structural Studio
  • Lighting Consutlant: Natsuha Kameoka / Lighting Sou
  • Main Contractor: Magome Construction Company
  • Interior Designer: Ryuichi Sasaki Architecture
  • City: Tokyo
  • Country: Japan
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© Takumi Ota Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Built as Grantage Shin Nakano in the Chuo district of Nakano, Tokyo, the reinforced concrete residential building rises five storeys above a basement level and holds eleven units within a total floor area of 416.68 square meters. It was designed to give an architectural form to the geography that has shaped life in western Tokyo for millennia.

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Ryuichi Sasaki Architecture
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GlassConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsJapan

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Cite: "Shin Nakano Residence / Ryuichi Sasaki + Sasaki Architecture" 08 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1182167/shin-nakano-residence-ryuichi-sasaki-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Takumi Ota Photography

Shin Nakano Residence / Ryuichi Sasaki + Sasaki Architecture

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