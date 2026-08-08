Shin Nakano Residence / Ryuichi Sasaki + Sasaki Architecture

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Category: Apartments

Design Team: Yuriko Ogura, Anna Osawa

Structural Engineer / Civil Engineer: Tatsumi Terado Structural Studio

Lighting Consutlant: Natsuha Kameoka / Lighting Sou

Main Contractor: Magome Construction Company

Interior Designer: Ryuichi Sasaki Architecture

City: Tokyo

Country: Japan

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Text description provided by the architects. Built as Grantage Shin Nakano in the Chuo district of Nakano, Tokyo, the reinforced concrete residential building rises five storeys above a basement level and holds eleven units within a total floor area of 416.68 square meters. It was designed to give an architectural form to the geography that has shaped life in western Tokyo for millennia.