Shin Nakano Residence / Ryuichi Sasaki + Sasaki Architecture

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Tokyo, Japan
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Architects: Ryuichi Sasaki Architecture
- Area: 416 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Takumi Ota Photography
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Lead Architect: Ryuichi Sasaki
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- Category: Apartments
- Design Team: Yuriko Ogura, Anna Osawa
- Structural Engineer / Civil Engineer: Tatsumi Terado Structural Studio
- Lighting Consutlant: Natsuha Kameoka / Lighting Sou
- Main Contractor: Magome Construction Company
- Interior Designer: Ryuichi Sasaki Architecture
- City: Tokyo
- Country: Japan
Text description provided by the architects. Built as Grantage Shin Nakano in the Chuo district of Nakano, Tokyo, the reinforced concrete residential building rises five storeys above a basement level and holds eleven units within a total floor area of 416.68 square meters. It was designed to give an architectural form to the geography that has shaped life in western Tokyo for millennia.