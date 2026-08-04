Architecture Studio in Vila do Conde / Raulino Silva Arquitecto

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Bagunte, Portugal
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Architects: Raulino Silva Arquitecto
- Area: 163 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:José Campos
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Manufacturers: Porcelanosa Grupo, Soprema, Uponor, Hyline, Robbialac, Simon James Design, Weber
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Lead Architects: Raulino Silva Arquitecto
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- Category: Offices, Renovation
- Lead Team: Raulino Silva
- City: Bagunte
- Country: Portugal
Text description provided by the architects. The small house dated 1936 was built by my grandparents, in the place of Santagões, in a very rural area of Vila do Conde, where I am from. The architecture studio operated for ten years in the original house, practically as my grandmother had left it after her departure.