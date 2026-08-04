  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. Portugal
  5. Architecture Studio in Vila do Conde / Raulino Silva Arquitecto

Architecture Studio in Vila do Conde / Raulino Silva Arquitecto

Save

Architecture Studio in Vila do Conde / Raulino Silva Arquitecto - Exterior Photography, ConcreteArchitecture Studio in Vila do Conde / Raulino Silva Arquitecto - Exterior PhotographyArchitecture Studio in Vila do Conde / Raulino Silva Arquitecto - Exterior Photography, Door, ConcreteArchitecture Studio in Vila do Conde / Raulino Silva Arquitecto - Image 5 of 40Architecture Studio in Vila do Conde / Raulino Silva Arquitecto - More Images+ 35

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Offices, Renovation
Bagunte, Portugal
  • Architects: Raulino Silva Arquitecto
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  163
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:José Campos
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Porcelanosa Grupo, Soprema, Uponor, Hyline, Robbialac, Simon James Design, Weber
  • Lead Architects: Raulino Silva Arquitecto
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Architecture Studio in Vila do Conde / Raulino Silva Arquitecto - Exterior Photography
© José Campos

Text description provided by the architects. The small house dated 1936 was built by my grandparents, in the place of Santagões, in a very rural area of Vila do Conde, where I am from. The architecture studio operated for ten years in the original house, practically as my grandmother had left it after her departure.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Raulino Silva Arquitecto
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesRefurbishmentRenovationPortugal
Cite: "Architecture Studio in Vila do Conde / Raulino Silva Arquitecto" 04 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1182124/architecture-studio-in-vila-do-conde-raulino-silva-arquitecto> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© José Campos

Vila do Conde 建筑事务所 / Raulino Silva Arquitecto

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags