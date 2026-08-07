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Four Roof House / TW Ryan Architecture

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Four Roof House / TW Ryan Architecture - Image 1 of 27Four Roof House / TW Ryan Architecture - Image 2 of 27Four Roof House / TW Ryan Architecture - Exterior PhotographyFour Roof House / TW Ryan Architecture - Image 4 of 27Four Roof House / TW Ryan Architecture - More Images+ 22

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Residential Architecture, Houses
Helmville, United States
  • Architects: TW Ryan Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  5000 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Joe Fletcher Photography
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Dornbracht, Toto, Duravit, Duratherm Windows , Kohler, Maiden Stone, Speakman, Sun Valley Bronze
  • Lead Architects: Thomas Ryan, Principal. Luigi Grosso, Project Manager.
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Four Roof House / TW Ryan Architecture - Image 9 of 27
© Joe Fletcher Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Located on a bluff above Seeley Lake in central Montana, Four Roof House is conceived as a single-story, age-in-place residence designed for durability, low maintenance and long-term habitation in a remote environment. The project responds to a demanding climate, including 30-degree temperature swings, wildfire exposure and heavy snowfall, through an integrated approach to form, material and performance.

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Cite: "Four Roof House / TW Ryan Architecture" 07 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1182099/four-roof-house-tw-ryan-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Joe Fletcher Photography

四屋住宅 / TW Ryan Architecture

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