Four Roof House / TW Ryan Architecture

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Helmville, United States
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Architects: TW Ryan Architecture
- Area: 5000 ft²
- Year: 2022
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Photographs:Joe Fletcher Photography
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Manufacturers: Dornbracht, Toto, Duravit, Duratherm Windows , Kohler, Maiden Stone, Speakman, Sun Valley Bronze
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Lead Architects: Thomas Ryan, Principal. Luigi Grosso, Project Manager.
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Lead Team: Thomas Ryan
- Design Team: Luigi Grosso
- Interior Design: Douglas Durkin Design
- General Contractor: Lohss Construction
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Salvetech
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Energy 1
- City: Helmville
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. Located on a bluff above Seeley Lake in central Montana, Four Roof House is conceived as a single-story, age-in-place residence designed for durability, low maintenance and long-term habitation in a remote environment. The project responds to a demanding climate, including 30-degree temperature swings, wildfire exposure and heavy snowfall, through an integrated approach to form, material and performance.