Four Roof House / TW Ryan Architecture

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Text description provided by the architects. Located on a bluff above Seeley Lake in central Montana, Four Roof House is conceived as a single-story, age-in-place residence designed for durability, low maintenance and long-term habitation in a remote environment. The project responds to a demanding climate, including 30-degree temperature swings, wildfire exposure and heavy snowfall, through an integrated approach to form, material and performance.