Raconte-moi un secret Installation / coletivo 624

•
Montpellier, France
-
Architects: coletivo 624
- Area: 10 m²
- Year: 2026
-
Photographs:Paul Kozlowski, coletivo 624
-
Manufacturers: Burel Factory, Frontal 360, JJTeixeira
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Urbanism, Temporary Installations
- Project Team: Beatriz Rosendo, Maria Eduarda Filipe, Miguel Van-Zeller, Patrícia Varão Moreira, Raquel Stattmiller, Ruben Vasques
- Technical Team: Vicente Spínola
- Project Management: Start - Teatro
- City: Montpellier
- Country: France
"Raconte-moi un secret" is an interactive sound installation that invites the public to share and listen to anonymous confessions, transforming individual experiences into a collective, ever-evolving soundscape.