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Raconte-moi un secret Installation / coletivo 624

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Raconte-moi un secret Installation / coletivo 624 - Interior Photography, WoodRaconte-moi un secret Installation / coletivo 624 - Interior PhotographyRaconte-moi un secret Installation / coletivo 624 - Interior PhotographyRaconte-moi un secret Installation / coletivo 624 - Interior PhotographyRaconte-moi un secret Installation / coletivo 624 - More Images+ 22

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Urbanism, Temporary Installations
Montpellier, France
  • Architects: coletivo 624
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  10
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Paul Kozlowski, coletivo 624
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Burel Factory, Frontal 360, JJTeixeira
  • Project Team: Beatriz Rosendo, Maria Eduarda Filipe, Miguel Van-Zeller, Patrícia Varão Moreira, Raquel Stattmiller, Ruben Vasques
  • Technical Team: Vicente Spínola
  • Project Management: Start - Teatro
  • City: Montpellier
  • Country: France
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Raconte-moi un secret Installation / coletivo 624 - Exterior Photography, Door
© coletivo 624

"Raconte-moi un secret" is an interactive sound installation that invites the public to share and listen to anonymous confessions, transforming individual experiences into a collective, ever-evolving soundscape.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismCultural ArchitectureTemporary installationsFrance
Cite: "Raconte-moi un secret Installation / coletivo 624" [Instalação Raconte-moi un secret / coletivo 624] 31 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1182027/raconte-moi-un-secret-installation-coletivo-624> ISSN 0719-8884

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