The Saffron Verandah House / HabitArt Architecture Studio

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Architects: HabitArt Architecture Studio
- Area: 2700 ft²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Naresh and Nayan
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Manufacturers: Fenesta, Jaquar India - Bath Fittings, Kota Stone - Vidhyasagar Stones, Somany - Tiles for Bathrooms
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Lead Architects: Aditya Venkat
Text description provided by the architects. Some homes begin with a drawing, and The Saffron Verandah began with an orchard. In the mango-growing landscapes of Shoolagiri, a quiet hamlet in northern Tamil Nadu, the land has settled into its own rhythm over generations. Rows of mature mango trees stretch across nearly three-quarters of an acre, their broad canopies tempering the southern sun and creating a microclimate that is noticeably cooler than the fields beyond. Here, time is measured less by calendars than by the flowering of trees, the fragrance of ripening fruit, the arrival of the first monsoon showers, and the changing quality of light filtering through the leaves.