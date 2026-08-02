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The Saffron Verandah House / HabitArt Architecture Studio

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The Saffron Verandah House / HabitArt Architecture Studio - Exterior PhotographyThe Saffron Verandah House / HabitArt Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamThe Saffron Verandah House / HabitArt Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Brick, Beam, ChairThe Saffron Verandah House / HabitArt Architecture Studio - Exterior Photography, Wood, GardenThe Saffron Verandah House / HabitArt Architecture Studio - More Images+ 21

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Houses
Chembarasanapalli, India
  • Architects: HabitArt Architecture Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2700 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Naresh and Nayan
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Fenesta, Jaquar India - Bath Fittings, Kota Stone - Vidhyasagar Stones, Somany - Tiles for Bathrooms
  • Lead Architects: Aditya Venkat
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The Saffron Verandah House / HabitArt Architecture Studio - Exterior Photography
© Naresh and Nayan

Text description provided by the architects. Some homes begin with a drawing, and The Saffron Verandah began with an orchard. In the mango-growing landscapes of Shoolagiri, a quiet hamlet in northern Tamil Nadu, the land has settled into its own rhythm over generations. Rows of mature mango trees stretch across nearly three-quarters of an acre, their broad canopies tempering the southern sun and creating a microclimate that is noticeably cooler than the fields beyond. Here, time is measured less by calendars than by the flowering of trees, the fragrance of ripening fruit, the arrival of the first monsoon showers, and the changing quality of light filtering through the leaves.

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Cite: "The Saffron Verandah House / HabitArt Architecture Studio" 02 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181979/the-saffron-verandah-house-habitart-architecture-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Naresh and Nayan

藏红花阳台住宅 / HabitArt Architecture Studio

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