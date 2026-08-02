The Saffron Verandah House / HabitArt Architecture Studio

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Houses • Chembarasanapalli, India Architects: HabitArt Architecture Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 2700 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Naresh and Nayan

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Fenesta , Jaquar India - Bath Fittings , Kota Stone - Vidhyasagar Stones , Somany - Tiles for Bathrooms

Lead Architects: Aditya Venkat

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Text description provided by the architects. Some homes begin with a drawing, and The Saffron Verandah began with an orchard. In the mango-growing landscapes of Shoolagiri, a quiet hamlet in northern Tamil Nadu, the land has settled into its own rhythm over generations. Rows of mature mango trees stretch across nearly three-quarters of an acre, their broad canopies tempering the southern sun and creating a microclimate that is noticeably cooler than the fields beyond. Here, time is measured less by calendars than by the flowering of trees, the fragrance of ripening fruit, the arrival of the first monsoon showers, and the changing quality of light filtering through the leaves.