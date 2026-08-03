Machida Station Area Community Hub “Hatmachida” / Nikken Sekkei

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Architects: Nikken Sekkei
- Area: 22 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Shota Hiyoshi
- Category: Coffee Shop, Mixed Use Architecture, Offices
- Architecture Offices (Design Development): Suzuki Design & Build
- General Contractor: Suzuki Design & Build
- City: Tokyo
- Country: Japan
Text description provided by the architects. As the importance of walkable urban environments continues to gain global attention, 'hatmachida' represents a practical urban strategy that inserts a compact 22.7 m² architectural intervention into a corner of a major thoroughfare as a catalyst for public activity. By deliberately positioning a small yet active presence within the city fabric, the project seeks to generate ripple effects across surrounding districts. Architecture that evolves through sustained use over time questions conventional approaches to urban renewal and proposes an alternative model for shaping cities in the years ahead.