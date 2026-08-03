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Machida Station Area Community Hub “Hatmachida” / Nikken Sekkei

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Machida Station Area Community Hub “Hatmachida” / Nikken Sekkei - Exterior PhotographyMachida Station Area Community Hub “Hatmachida” / Nikken Sekkei - Image 3 of 26Machida Station Area Community Hub “Hatmachida” / Nikken Sekkei - Interior PhotographyMachida Station Area Community Hub “Hatmachida” / Nikken Sekkei - Image 5 of 26Machida Station Area Community Hub “Hatmachida” / Nikken Sekkei - More Images+ 21

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Coffee Shop, Mixed Use Architecture, Offices
Tokyo, Japan
  • Architects: Nikken Sekkei
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  22
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Shota Hiyoshi
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Machida Station Area Community Hub “Hatmachida” / Nikken Sekkei - Exterior Photography
© Shota Hiyoshi

Text description provided by the architects. As the importance of walkable urban environments continues to gain global attention, 'hatmachida' represents a practical urban strategy that inserts a compact 22.7 m² architectural intervention into a corner of a major thoroughfare as a catalyst for public activity. By deliberately positioning a small yet active presence within the city fabric, the project seeks to generate ripple effects across surrounding districts. Architecture that evolves through sustained use over time questions conventional approaches to urban renewal and proposes an alternative model for shaping cities in the years ahead.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopMixed Use ArchitectureOfficesJapan

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SteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopMixed Use ArchitectureOfficesJapan
Cite: "Machida Station Area Community Hub “Hatmachida” / Nikken Sekkei" 03 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181947/machida-station-area-community-hub-hatmachida-nikken-sekkei> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Shota Hiyoshi

町田站区社区枢纽“Hatmachida” / 日建设计

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