The Martin Residential Building / OMA

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Amsterdam, The Netherlands
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Architects: OMA
- Area: 135000 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Ossip van Duivenbode, Courtesy of OMA
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- Category: Apartments
- Partner In Charge: David Gianotten
- Associate: Mariano Sagasta
- Project Architect: Koen Stockbroekx
- Team: Dharvish Aubeeluck, Bozar Ben-Zeev, Anna Bozak, Xiaoting Chen, Caterina Corsi, Fran Gamulin, Helena Gomes, Gerrit Knappers, Alicja Krzywinska, Lex Lagendijk, Daan Ooievaar, Michael den Otter, Niccolo Pasti, with Jonathan Levine, Karolina Szczygiel, Robbe Vanderwyngaerde
- Collaborating Architects: FABRICations
- Landscape Architects: LOLA Landscape
- Installations: Techniplan
- City: Amsterdam
- Country: The Netherlands
Text description provided by the architects. Designed by OMA / David Gianotten and Mariano Sagasta, The Martin consists of four interlocking volumes and is defined by a layered, permeable facade with continuous balconies along its perimeter. It forms the latest addition to OMA's masterplan to transform the former Bijlmerbajes prison (1978–2016) into a sustainable neighborhood integrated into the city's urban fabric.