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The Martin Residential Building / OMA

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The Martin Residential Building / OMA - Exterior PhotographyThe Martin Residential Building / OMA - Exterior Photography, BalconyThe Martin Residential Building / OMA - Interior Photography, Balcony, GlassThe Martin Residential Building / OMA - Image 5 of 29The Martin Residential Building / OMA - More Images+ 24

Curated by Nina Vuga

Apartments
Amsterdam, The Netherlands
  • Category: Apartments
  • Partner In Charge: David Gianotten
  • Associate: Mariano Sagasta
  • Project Architect: Koen Stockbroekx
  • Team: Dharvish Aubeeluck, Bozar Ben-Zeev, Anna Bozak, Xiaoting Chen, Caterina Corsi, Fran Gamulin, Helena Gomes, Gerrit Knappers, Alicja Krzywinska, Lex Lagendijk, Daan Ooievaar, Michael den Otter, Niccolo Pasti, with Jonathan Levine, Karolina Szczygiel, Robbe Vanderwyngaerde
  • Collaborating Architects: FABRICations
  • Landscape Architects: LOLA Landscape
  • Installations: Techniplan
  • City: Amsterdam
  • Country: The Netherlands
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The Martin Residential Building / OMA - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Ossip van Duivenbode, Courtesy of OMA

Text description provided by the architects. Designed by OMA / David Gianotten and Mariano Sagasta, The Martin consists of four interlocking volumes and is defined by a layered, permeable facade with continuous balconies along its perimeter. It forms the latest addition to OMA's masterplan to transform the former Bijlmerbajes prison (1978–2016) into a sustainable neighborhood integrated into the city's urban fabric. 

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Cite: "The Martin Residential Building / OMA" 03 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181924/the-martin-residential-building-oma> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Ossip van Duivenbode, Courtesy of OMA

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