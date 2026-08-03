The Martin Residential Building / OMA

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Category: Apartments

Partner In Charge: David Gianotten

Associate: Mariano Sagasta

Project Architect: Koen Stockbroekx

Team: Dharvish Aubeeluck, Bozar Ben-Zeev, Anna Bozak, Xiaoting Chen, Caterina Corsi, Fran Gamulin, Helena Gomes, Gerrit Knappers, Alicja Krzywinska, Lex Lagendijk, Daan Ooievaar, Michael den Otter, Niccolo Pasti, with Jonathan Levine, Karolina Szczygiel, Robbe Vanderwyngaerde

Collaborating Architects: FABRICations

Landscape Architects: LOLA Landscape

Installations: Techniplan

City: Amsterdam

Country: The Netherlands

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Text description provided by the architects. Designed by OMA / David Gianotten and Mariano Sagasta, The Martin consists of four interlocking volumes and is defined by a layered, permeable facade with continuous balconies along its perimeter. It forms the latest addition to OMA's masterplan to transform the former Bijlmerbajes prison (1978–2016) into a sustainable neighborhood integrated into the city's urban fabric.