Agua de la Culebra Quincho / Alvarez Railton Arquitectura

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Concepción, Chile
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Architects: Alvarez Railton Arquitectura
- Area: 72 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Gustavo Burgos
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Manufacturers: Topwood, Medestuk
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Lead Architect: Ignacio Alvarez
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- Category: Residential Architecture
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Paulina Guerrero
- City: Concepción
- Country: Chile
Text description provided by the architects. The wooden wall that announces the main entrance and directs the gaze toward the river folds and unfolds to become the roof projecting toward the Bío-Bío landscape, establishing a continuous architectural gesture that articulates the experience of arrival and stay.