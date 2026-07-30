Agua de la Culebra Quincho / Alvarez Railton Arquitectura

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Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Residential Architecture

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Paulina Guerrero

City: Concepción

Country: Chile

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Text description provided by the architects. The wooden wall that announces the main entrance and directs the gaze toward the river folds and unfolds to become the roof projecting toward the Bío-Bío landscape, establishing a continuous architectural gesture that articulates the experience of arrival and stay.