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Agua de la Culebra Quincho / Alvarez Railton Arquitectura

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Agua de la Culebra Quincho / Alvarez Railton Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, BalconyAgua de la Culebra Quincho / Alvarez Railton Arquitectura - Image 3 of 14Agua de la Culebra Quincho / Alvarez Railton Arquitectura - Image 4 of 14Agua de la Culebra Quincho / Alvarez Railton Arquitectura - Exterior PhotographyAgua de la Culebra Quincho / Alvarez Railton Arquitectura - More Images+ 9

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Residential Architecture
Concepción, Chile
  • Architects: Alvarez Railton Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  72
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Gustavo Burgos
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Topwood, Medestuk
  • Lead Architect: Ignacio Alvarez
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Agua de la Culebra Quincho / Alvarez Railton Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Gustavo Burgos

Text description provided by the architects. The wooden wall that announces the main entrance and directs the gaze toward the river folds and unfolds to become the roof projecting toward the Bío-Bío landscape, establishing a continuous architectural gesture that articulates the experience of arrival and stay.

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Alvarez Railton Arquitectura
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WoodSteel

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureChile

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WoodSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureChile
Cite: "Agua de la Culebra Quincho / Alvarez Railton Arquitectura" [Quincho Agua de la Culebra / Alvarez Railton Arquitectura] 30 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181913/agua-de-la-culebra-quincho-alvarez-railton-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

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Quincho Agua de la Culebra / Alvarez Railton Arquitectura

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