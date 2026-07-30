Flow House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura

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Porto Feliz, Brazil
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Architects: Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura
- Area: 1530 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Estudio NY18
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Lead Architect: Felipe Caboclo
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Project Team: Thammy Nozaki, Amana Roveri, Gilberto Sales, Artur Mei
- Technical Team: Oswaldo Pessano
- General Construction: Seripierri Engenheria
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Lightworks
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Zamaro, Rewood, Leão, Vértices, Topseal
- Landscaping: Cenário
- City: Porto Feliz
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Casa Flow was born from the desire to create a free, fluid architecture in constant dialogue with the landscape. The project stems from the idea that a house should not dictate a way of living, but rather offer the freedom for its inhabitants to shape their own experiences. Located in Porto Feliz, the residence follows the natural contours of the site, establishing a quiet connection with the horizon and its surroundings.