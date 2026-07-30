  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Brazil
  5. Flow House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura

Flow House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura

Save

Flow House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, GardenFlow House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, GardenFlow House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, ChairFlow House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura - Image 5 of 22Flow House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura - More Images+ 17

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Residential Architecture, Houses
Porto Feliz, Brazil
  • Project Team: Thammy Nozaki, Amana Roveri, Gilberto Sales, Artur Mei
  • Technical Team: Oswaldo Pessano
  • General Construction: Seripierri Engenheria
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Lightworks
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Zamaro, Rewood, Leão, Vértices, Topseal
  • Landscaping: Cenário
  • City: Porto Feliz
  • Country: Brazil
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Flow House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura - Image 7 of 22
© Estudio NY18

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Flow was born from the desire to create a free, fluid architecture in constant dialogue with the landscape. The project stems from the idea that a house should not dictate a way of living, but rather offer the freedom for its inhabitants to shape their own experiences. Located in Porto Feliz, the residence follows the natural contours of the site, establishing a quiet connection with the horizon and its surroundings.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Flow House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura" [Casa Flow / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura] 30 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181910/flow-house-felipe-caboclo-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Estudio NY18

Flow 住宅 / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags