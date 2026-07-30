Flow House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura

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Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Project Team: Thammy Nozaki, Amana Roveri, Gilberto Sales, Artur Mei

Technical Team: Oswaldo Pessano

General Construction: Seripierri Engenheria

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Lightworks

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Zamaro, Rewood, Leão, Vértices, Topseal

Landscaping: Cenário

City: Porto Feliz

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. Casa Flow was born from the desire to create a free, fluid architecture in constant dialogue with the landscape. The project stems from the idea that a house should not dictate a way of living, but rather offer the freedom for its inhabitants to shape their own experiences. Located in Porto Feliz, the residence follows the natural contours of the site, establishing a quiet connection with the horizon and its surroundings.