Refuge House / Taller Segovia Molina

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Architects: Taller Segovia Molina
- Area: 450 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Zaickz Moz, César Belio
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Manufacturers: Elmex
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Lead Architect: Daniel Segovia Molina
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- Category: Houses
- Design Team: Mariana Cruz, Sofia Rodríguez, Tania Martínez
- General Construction: Taller Segovia Molina
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Alan Cruz Bautista, Arturo Ortiz Arellano
- Engineering And Consulting > Structural: Andrés Casal
- Landscape Architecture: Matorral
- City: Santiago de Querétaro
- Country: Mexico
Text description provided by the architects. In the suburbs of Santiago de Querétaro, within an increasingly dense residential context, Casa Refugio was conceived as a home that prioritizes intimacy, flexibility, and family life. From the outside, the house presents itself as a contained, almost hermetic volume, shielding its interior views and establishing an atmosphere of calm from the very first approach.