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Refuge House / Taller Segovia Molina

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Refuge House / Taller Segovia Molina - Exterior PhotographyRefuge House / Taller Segovia Molina - Interior Photography, Wood, BrickRefuge House / Taller Segovia Molina - Interior Photography, BathroomRefuge House / Taller Segovia Molina - Image 5 of 34Refuge House / Taller Segovia Molina - More Images+ 29

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Houses
Santiago de Querétaro, Mexico
  • Architects: Taller Segovia Molina
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  450
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Zaickz Moz, César Belio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Elmex
  • Lead Architect: Daniel Segovia Molina
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Mariana Cruz, Sofia Rodríguez, Tania Martínez
  • General Construction: Taller Segovia Molina
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Alan Cruz Bautista, Arturo Ortiz Arellano
  • Engineering And Consulting > Structural: Andrés Casal
  • Landscape Architecture: Matorral
  • City: Santiago de Querétaro
  • Country: Mexico
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Refuge House / Taller Segovia Molina - Exterior Photography
© César Belio

Text description provided by the architects. In the suburbs of Santiago de Querétaro, within an increasingly dense residential context, Casa Refugio was conceived as a home that prioritizes intimacy, flexibility, and family life. From the outside, the house presents itself as a contained, almost hermetic volume, shielding its interior views and establishing an atmosphere of calm from the very first approach.

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Cite: "Refuge House / Taller Segovia Molina" [Casa Refugio / Taller Segovia Molina] 30 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181866/refuge-house-taller-segovia-molina> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Zaickz Moz

避难所住宅 / Taller Segovia Molina

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