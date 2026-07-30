Refuge House / Taller Segovia Molina

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Category: Houses

Design Team: Mariana Cruz, Sofia Rodríguez, Tania Martínez

General Construction: Taller Segovia Molina

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Alan Cruz Bautista, Arturo Ortiz Arellano

Engineering And Consulting > Structural: Andrés Casal

Landscape Architecture: Matorral

City: Santiago de Querétaro

Country: Mexico

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Text description provided by the architects. In the suburbs of Santiago de Querétaro, within an increasingly dense residential context, Casa Refugio was conceived as a home that prioritizes intimacy, flexibility, and family life. From the outside, the house presents itself as a contained, almost hermetic volume, shielding its interior views and establishing an atmosphere of calm from the very first approach.