Snider House / Giannone Petricone Associates Inc. Architects

•
Toronto, Canada
-
Architects: Giannone Petricone Associates Inc. Architects
- Area: 5812 ft²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Scott Norsworthy
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Residential Architecture, Heritage
- Principals: Ralph Giannone OAA, AAA, FRAIC; Pina Petricone OAA, AAA, FRAIC; Leo Lin, OAA
- Senior Associate: Andria Vacca, OAA
- Senior Associate / Technical Director: Carlo Odorico, OAA
- Project Team: Serafina Korovina, Elisa Nicoletto, Nicole Tomasi, Peter Bohdal, Mahsa Tamadonfar
- Heritage Consultants: ERA Architects
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Cucco Engineering + Design
- Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: ZAAB Consulting
- General Contractor: THL Construction Management
- City: Toronto
- Country: Canada
Text description provided by the architects. Snider House, an 1828 heritage property and North Toronto's oldest surviving structure, was originally constructed as a brick Regency Cottage farmhouse at the heart of sprawling pastures and orchards. Over the next 180 years, the surrounding land was redeveloped and the home was expanded and modified, changes that saw its porch lost and the interior subdivided to serve a variety of occupants.