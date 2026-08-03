Snider House / Giannone Petricone Associates Inc. Architects

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Category: Residential Architecture, Heritage

Principals: Ralph Giannone OAA, AAA, FRAIC; Pina Petricone OAA, AAA, FRAIC; Leo Lin, OAA

Senior Associate: Andria Vacca, OAA

Senior Associate / Technical Director: Carlo Odorico, OAA

Project Team: Serafina Korovina, Elisa Nicoletto, Nicole Tomasi, Peter Bohdal, Mahsa Tamadonfar

Heritage Consultants: ERA Architects

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Cucco Engineering + Design

Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: ZAAB Consulting

General Contractor: THL Construction Management

City: Toronto

Country: Canada

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Text description provided by the architects. Snider House, an 1828 heritage property and North Toronto's oldest surviving structure, was originally constructed as a brick Regency Cottage farmhouse at the heart of sprawling pastures and orchards. Over the next 180 years, the surrounding land was redeveloped and the home was expanded and modified, changes that saw its porch lost and the interior subdivided to serve a variety of occupants.