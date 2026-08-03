  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Canada
  5. Snider House / Giannone Petricone Associates Inc. Architects

Snider House / Giannone Petricone Associates Inc. Architects

Save

Snider House / Giannone Petricone Associates Inc. Architects - Exterior PhotographySnider House / Giannone Petricone Associates Inc. Architects - Image 2 of 21Snider House / Giannone Petricone Associates Inc. Architects - Image 3 of 21Snider House / Giannone Petricone Associates Inc. Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Sofa, Shelving, LightingSnider House / Giannone Petricone Associates Inc. Architects - More Images+ 16

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Residential Architecture, Heritage
Toronto, Canada
  • Principals: Ralph Giannone OAA, AAA, FRAIC; Pina Petricone OAA, AAA, FRAIC; Leo Lin, OAA
  • Senior Associate: Andria Vacca, OAA
  • Senior Associate / Technical Director: Carlo Odorico, OAA
  • Project Team: Serafina Korovina, Elisa Nicoletto, Nicole Tomasi, Peter Bohdal, Mahsa Tamadonfar
  • Heritage Consultants: ERA Architects
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Cucco Engineering + Design
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: ZAAB Consulting
  • General Contractor: THL Construction Management
  • City: Toronto
  • Country: Canada
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Snider House / Giannone Petricone Associates Inc. Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Brick
© Scott Norsworthy

Text description provided by the architects. Snider House, an 1828 heritage property and North Toronto's oldest surviving structure, was originally constructed as a brick Regency Cottage farmhouse at the heart of sprawling pastures and orchards. Over the next 180 years, the surrounding land was redeveloped and the home was expanded and modified, changes that saw its porch lost and the interior subdivided to serve a variety of occupants.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Giannone Petricone Associates Inc. Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureHeritageCanada
Cite: "Snider House / Giannone Petricone Associates Inc. Architects" 03 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181851/snider-house-giannone-petricone-associates-inc-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Scott Norsworthy

Snider 住宅 / Giannone Petricone Associates Inc. Architects

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags