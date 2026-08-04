Cultural Center La Tuilerie in Limoux / Ferrier Marchetti Studio

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Limoux, France
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Architects: Ferrier Marchetti Studio
- Area: 7700 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Luc Boegly, Myr Muratet
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- Category: Adaptive Reuse, Cultural Center
- Performance Hall: 2,700 m²
- Music Conservatory: 1,800 m²
- Community Of Communes Headquarters: 1,600 m²
- Media Library: 1,600 m² (phase 2)
- Budget: 19 M€ HT For
- Associate Architect: Atelier d’Architecture Crossman
- Scenography: Ducks Scénos
- Economiste: OTCE LR
- Site Infrastructure: GAXIEU Ingénierie
- Fluids Engineering: OTCE LR
- City: Limoux
- Country: France
Text description provided by the architects. The project involved the transformation of an industrial site in the small town of Limoux in the Aude department, and at the heart of a community of municipalities with 30,000 inhabitants. It is a threshold town between urban and rural, a situation that exemplifies the future of regions that have been left behind by major economic trends.