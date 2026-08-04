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Cultural Center La Tuilerie in Limoux / Ferrier Marchetti Studio

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Cultural Center La Tuilerie in Limoux / Ferrier Marchetti Studio - Exterior Photography, BeamCultural Center La Tuilerie in Limoux / Ferrier Marchetti Studio - Image 3 of 42Cultural Center La Tuilerie in Limoux / Ferrier Marchetti Studio - Image 4 of 42Cultural Center La Tuilerie in Limoux / Ferrier Marchetti Studio - Exterior Photography, FacadeCultural Center La Tuilerie in Limoux / Ferrier Marchetti Studio - More Images+ 37

Curated by Nina Vuga

Adaptive Reuse, Cultural Center
Limoux, France
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Cultural Center La Tuilerie in Limoux / Ferrier Marchetti Studio - Exterior Photography, Beam
© Luc Boegly

Text description provided by the architects. The project involved the transformation of an industrial site in the small town of Limoux in the Aude department, and at the heart of a community of municipalities with 30,000 inhabitants. It is a threshold town between urban and rural, a situation that exemplifies the future of regions that have been left behind by major economic trends.

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Ferrier Marchetti Studio
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SteelConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseCultural CenterFrance

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SteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseCultural CenterFrance
Cite: "Cultural Center La Tuilerie in Limoux / Ferrier Marchetti Studio" 04 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181850/cultural-center-la-tuilerie-in-limoux-ferrier-marchetti-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Luc Boegly

利穆 La Tuilerie 文化中心 / Ferrier Marchetti Studio

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