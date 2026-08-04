Cultural Center La Tuilerie in Limoux / Ferrier Marchetti Studio

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Text description provided by the architects. The project involved the transformation of an industrial site in the small town of Limoux in the Aude department, and at the heart of a community of municipalities with 30,000 inhabitants. It is a threshold town between urban and rural, a situation that exemplifies the future of regions that have been left behind by major economic trends.