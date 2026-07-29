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Caju Apartment / CODA Arquitetura

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Caju Apartment / CODA Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Lighting, Table, Chair, Glass, CountertopCaju Apartment / CODA Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, WoodCaju Apartment / CODA Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Wood, LightingCaju Apartment / CODA Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Table, Lighting, Sofa, ChairCaju Apartment / CODA Arquitetura - More Images+ 22

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Residential Architecture, Apartment Interiors
Brasília, Brazil
  • Architects: CODA Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  65
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Júlia Tótoli
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Atelier Passarelli, Elisa Stehling Home, Lamas Design, Marcenaria Baraúna
  • Lead Architects: Pedro Grilo, Julia Coutinho, Carolina Piana
  • Coordination: Pedro Grilo, Carolina Piana, Alexandre Isaías
  • Project Team: Maria Eduarda Santos
  • Technical Team: Lorena Vieira, Clara Wanderley
  • Engineering & Consulting > Services: KL Marcenaria, WS Marmoraria, Roger Concreto
  • General Construction: Sr. Solução – Mestre Fábio
  • Project Management: CODA Arquitetura
  • City: Brasília
  • Country: Brazil
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Caju Apartment / CODA Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Sofa
© Júlia Tótoli

Text description provided by the architects. The project was initially conceived for a client looking to build her first home, with the capacity to host occasional guests and welcome family and friends in a spacious social area. Due to personal reasons, she had to relocate and rented the apartment to one of the firm's architects, who now lives there with her partner, also an architect. The client's choices aligned perfectly with what the couple was looking for in their new home.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsBrazil
Cite: "Caju Apartment / CODA Arquitetura" [Apartamento Caju / CODA Arquitetura] 29 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181847/caju-apartment-coda-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Júlia Tótoli

Caju 公寓 / CODA Arquitetura

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