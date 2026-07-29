Caju Apartment / CODA Arquitetura

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Brasília, Brazil
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Architects: CODA Arquitetura
- Area: 65 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Júlia Tótoli
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Manufacturers: Atelier Passarelli, Elisa Stehling Home, Lamas Design, Marcenaria Baraúna
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Lead Architects: Pedro Grilo, Julia Coutinho, Carolina Piana
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Apartment Interiors
- Coordination: Pedro Grilo, Carolina Piana, Alexandre Isaías
- Project Team: Maria Eduarda Santos
- Technical Team: Lorena Vieira, Clara Wanderley
- Engineering & Consulting > Services: KL Marcenaria, WS Marmoraria, Roger Concreto
- General Construction: Sr. Solução – Mestre Fábio
- Project Management: CODA Arquitetura
- City: Brasília
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. The project was initially conceived for a client looking to build her first home, with the capacity to host occasional guests and welcome family and friends in a spacious social area. Due to personal reasons, she had to relocate and rented the apartment to one of the firm's architects, who now lives there with her partner, also an architect. The client's choices aligned perfectly with what the couple was looking for in their new home.