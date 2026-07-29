Caju Apartment / CODA Arquitetura

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Category: Residential Architecture, Apartment Interiors

Coordination: Pedro Grilo, Carolina Piana, Alexandre Isaías

Project Team: Maria Eduarda Santos

Technical Team: Lorena Vieira, Clara Wanderley

Engineering & Consulting > Services: KL Marcenaria, WS Marmoraria, Roger Concreto

General Construction: Sr. Solução – Mestre Fábio

Project Management: CODA Arquitetura

City: Brasília

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. The project was initially conceived for a client looking to build her first home, with the capacity to host occasional guests and welcome family and friends in a spacious social area. Due to personal reasons, she had to relocate and rented the apartment to one of the firm's architects, who now lives there with her partner, also an architect. The client's choices aligned perfectly with what the couple was looking for in their new home.