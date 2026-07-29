RB Tapalpa Cabin / ALMA de Arquitectos

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Text description provided by the architects. On a steeply sloping plot of 38,750 square feet (3,600 m²), surrounded by the Tapalpa forest and offering privileged views of the Tapalpa valley, lies a vacation cabin with a building footprint of only 10% of the site, where architecture finds its primary design tool in the topography.