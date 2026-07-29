RB Tapalpa Cabin / ALMA de Arquitectos

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Atemajac de Brizuela, Mexico
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Architects: ALMA de Arquitectos
- Area: 550 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Cesar Belio, Lorena Darquea, Ansatz / Fernando Sánchez
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Manufacturers: Canteras barba , fensterwelt
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Lead Architect: Alejandro Martín
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- Category: Cabins & Lodges
- Design Team: Melissa Lamas, Fernanda Hope, Sebastian Torres
- General Construction: Momentos entre muros
- Interior Design: Deautonomy studio
- City: Atemajac de Brizuela
- Country: Mexico
Text description provided by the architects. On a steeply sloping plot of 38,750 square feet (3,600 m²), surrounded by the Tapalpa forest and offering privileged views of the Tapalpa valley, lies a vacation cabin with a building footprint of only 10% of the site, where architecture finds its primary design tool in the topography.