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RB Tapalpa Cabin / ALMA de Arquitectos

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RB Tapalpa Cabin / ALMA de Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, BeamRB Tapalpa Cabin / ALMA de Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Lighting, ChairRB Tapalpa Cabin / ALMA de Arquitectos - Image 4 of 21RB Tapalpa Cabin / ALMA de Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Wood, Column, ConcreteRB Tapalpa Cabin / ALMA de Arquitectos - More Images+ 16

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Cabins & Lodges
Atemajac de Brizuela, Mexico
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RB Tapalpa Cabin / ALMA de Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Cesar Belio

Text description provided by the architects. On a steeply sloping plot of 38,750 square feet (3,600 m²), surrounded by the Tapalpa forest and offering privileged views of the Tapalpa valley, lies a vacation cabin with a building footprint of only 10% of the site, where architecture finds its primary design tool in the topography.

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ALMA de Arquitectos
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WoodStone

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Cite: "RB Tapalpa Cabin / ALMA de Arquitectos" [Cabaña RB Tapalpa / ALMA de Arquitectos] 29 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181843/rb-tapalpa-cabin-alma-de-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Cesar Belio

RB Tapalpa 木屋 / ALMA de Arquitectos

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