Maida Hill Public Toilet / Studio Weave

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Paddington, United Kingdom
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Architects: Studio Weave
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Photographs:Lorenzo Zandri
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- Category: Public Architecture, Adaptive Reuse
- Client: Westminster City Council
- Structure: Webb Yates
- Landscape Contractor: Window Flowers
- Contractor Stone Masonry Company: FM Conway
- City: Paddington
- Country: United Kingdom
Text description provided by the architects. In Maida Hill, North Paddington, Studio Weave has completed a distinctive building: a small public toilet pavilion composed of reclaimed stone taken from a demolished office building at Broadgate in the City of London. Material that once formed the cladding of a corporate headquarters has been recut and assembled as the structure of a modest civic building serving a neighborhood market. Stone that has effectively traveled from the financial district to a local square.