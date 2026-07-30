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Maida Hill Public Toilet / Studio Weave

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Maida Hill Public Toilet / Studio Weave - Exterior Photography, ConcreteMaida Hill Public Toilet / Studio Weave - Exterior PhotographyMaida Hill Public Toilet / Studio Weave - Image 4 of 13Maida Hill Public Toilet / Studio Weave - Exterior PhotographyMaida Hill Public Toilet / Studio Weave - More Images+ 8

Curated by Nina Vuga

Public Architecture, Adaptive Reuse
Paddington, United Kingdom
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Maida Hill Public Toilet / Studio Weave - Exterior Photography
© Lorenzo Zandri

Text description provided by the architects. In Maida Hill, North Paddington, Studio Weave has completed a distinctive building: a small public toilet pavilion composed of reclaimed stone taken from a demolished office building at Broadgate in the City of London. Material that once formed the cladding of a corporate headquarters has been recut and assembled as the structure of a modest civic building serving a neighborhood market. Stone that has effectively traveled from the financial district to a local square.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseUnited Kingdom

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StoneProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseUnited Kingdom
Cite: "Maida Hill Public Toilet / Studio Weave" 30 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181775/maida-hill-public-toilet-studio-weave> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Lorenzo Zandri

麦达山公共厕所 / Studio Weave

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