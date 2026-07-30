Maida Hill Public Toilet / Studio Weave

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Text description provided by the architects. In Maida Hill, North Paddington, Studio Weave has completed a distinctive building: a small public toilet pavilion composed of reclaimed stone taken from a demolished office building at Broadgate in the City of London. Material that once formed the cladding of a corporate headquarters has been recut and assembled as the structure of a modest civic building serving a neighborhood market. Stone that has effectively traveled from the financial district to a local square.