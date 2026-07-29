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Tokyo Ballet House / Kenta SANO & Associates, Architects

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Tokyo Ballet House / Kenta SANO & Associates, Architects - Exterior Photography, GlassTokyo Ballet House / Kenta SANO & Associates, Architects - Exterior PhotographyTokyo Ballet House / Kenta SANO & Associates, Architects - Image 4 of 26Tokyo Ballet House / Kenta SANO & Associates, Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, DoorTokyo Ballet House / Kenta SANO & Associates, Architects - More Images+ 21

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Mixed Use Architecture, Theaters & Performance, Houses
Tokyo, Japan
  • Design Team: Sakutaro Kakehashi, Rena Yamamoto
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: yasuhirokaneda Structure, Beyond Engineering, Glass Masters and Prtners
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Izumi Okayasu Lighting Design
  • Interior Design: Yoko Ando Design
  • General Contractor: Kenshosha Co., Ltd.
  • City: Tokyo
  • Country: Japan
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Tokyo Ballet House / Kenta SANO & Associates, Architects - Exterior Photography, Glass

Text description provided by the architects. Kenta SANO & Associates reimagines the ballet studio as an urban stage, opening the hall toward the street and turning everyday passersby into an informal audience. Tokyo Ballet House brings together a ballet studio and a compact residence in a four-story steel-frame building in Toshima, Tokyo.

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Kenta SANO & Associates, Architects
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Materials

WoodSteelConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureCultural ArchitectureTheaters & PerformanceResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan

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WoodSteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureCultural ArchitectureTheaters & PerformanceResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan
Cite: "Tokyo Ballet House / Kenta SANO & Associates, Architects" 29 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181727/tokyo-ballet-house-kenta-sano-and-associates-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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