Tokyo Ballet House / Kenta SANO & Associates, Architects

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Architects: Kenta SANO & Associates, Architects
- Area: 283 m²
- Year: 2024
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Lead Architect: Kenta SANO
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- Category: Mixed Use Architecture, Theaters & Performance, Houses
- Design Team: Sakutaro Kakehashi, Rena Yamamoto
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: yasuhirokaneda Structure, Beyond Engineering, Glass Masters and Prtners
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Izumi Okayasu Lighting Design
- Interior Design: Yoko Ando Design
- General Contractor: Kenshosha Co., Ltd.
- City: Tokyo
- Country: Japan
Text description provided by the architects. Kenta SANO & Associates reimagines the ballet studio as an urban stage, opening the hall toward the street and turning everyday passersby into an informal audience. Tokyo Ballet House brings together a ballet studio and a compact residence in a four-story steel-frame building in Toshima, Tokyo.