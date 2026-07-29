Tokyo Ballet House / Kenta SANO & Associates, Architects

+ 21

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Mixed Use Architecture, Theaters & Performance, Houses

Design Team: Sakutaro Kakehashi, Rena Yamamoto

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: yasuhirokaneda Structure, Beyond Engineering, Glass Masters and Prtners

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Izumi Okayasu Lighting Design

Interior Design: Yoko Ando Design

General Contractor: Kenshosha Co., Ltd.

City: Tokyo

Country: Japan

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Kenta SANO & Associates reimagines the ballet studio as an urban stage, opening the hall toward the street and turning everyday passersby into an informal audience. Tokyo Ballet House brings together a ballet studio and a compact residence in a four-story steel-frame building in Toshima, Tokyo.