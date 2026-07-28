Tear House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura

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Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Coordination: Bianca Monti

Technical Team: Oswaldo Pessano

Project Team: Amana Roveri, Marina Rebelo

Engineering And Consulting: MPH Engenharia, Benedictis, Projesteel, Zamaro, Iluxxx Tecnologia

Lighting Design: Lightworks

Landscape Design: Alex Hanazaki

Interior Design: Nildo José

City: Bragança Paulista

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. Developed by Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura alongside interior designer Nildo José and landscape architect Alex Hanazaki, Casa Tear is conceived as a spatial grid where structural elements, curated interiors, and nature interlace like threads. Rather than imposing a heavy volume upon the site in Bragança Paulista, the project explores the beauty of tension: connecting raw earth with lush tropical gardens, structural weight with interior lightness, and human scale with the vast Brazilian horizon.