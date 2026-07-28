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Tear House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura

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Tear House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura - Image 2 of 22Tear House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura - Interior Photography, WoodTear House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Table, ChairTear House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Wood, DeckTear House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura - More Images+ 17

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Residential Architecture, Houses
Bragança Paulista, Brazil
  • Coordination: Bianca Monti
  • Technical Team: Oswaldo Pessano
  • Project Team: Amana Roveri, Marina Rebelo
  • Engineering And Consulting: MPH Engenharia, Benedictis, Projesteel, Zamaro, Iluxxx Tecnologia
  • Lighting Design: Lightworks
  • Landscape Design: Alex Hanazaki
  • Interior Design: Nildo José
  • City: Bragança Paulista
  • Country: Brazil
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© Estudio NY18

Text description provided by the architects. Developed by Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura alongside interior designer Nildo José and landscape architect Alex Hanazaki, Casa Tear is conceived as a spatial grid where structural elements, curated interiors, and nature interlace like threads. Rather than imposing a heavy volume upon the site in Bragança Paulista, the project explores the beauty of tension: connecting raw earth with lush tropical gardens, structural weight with interior lightness, and human scale with the vast Brazilian horizon.

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Cite: "Tear House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura" [Casa Tear / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura] 28 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181705/tear-house-felipe-caboclo-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Estudio NY18

织机住宅 (Casa Tear) / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura

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